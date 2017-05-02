iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RNB Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.45
(-3.24%)
May 2, 2017|09:45:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR RNB Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

1.35

0.85

0.07

yoy growth (%)

-100

59.4

1,021.3

-27.24

Raw materials

0

0

-0.64

0

As % of sales

0

0

76.24

0

Employee costs

-1.23

-1.1

-0.03

0

As % of sales

0

81.65

4.45

10.24

Other costs

-1.33

-0.47

-0.06

-0.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

34.79

8.19

83.53

Operating profit

-2.56

-0.22

0.09

0

OPM

0

-16.44

11.09

6.21

Depreciation

-0.03

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-3.95

-3.57

Other income

0.3

0.34

1.52

0

Profit before tax

-2.28

0.1

1.61

0

Taxes

-0.01

-0.03

-0.32

0

Tax rate

0.49

-31.79

-19.8

-18.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.29

0.07

1.29

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.29

0.07

1.29

0

yoy growth (%)

-3,244.43

-94.36

34,024.84

10.97

NPM

0

5.38

152.26

5

RNB Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR RNB Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.