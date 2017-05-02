Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
1.35
0.85
0.07
yoy growth (%)
-100
59.4
1,021.3
-27.24
Raw materials
0
0
-0.64
0
As % of sales
0
0
76.24
0
Employee costs
-1.23
-1.1
-0.03
0
As % of sales
0
81.65
4.45
10.24
Other costs
-1.33
-0.47
-0.06
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
34.79
8.19
83.53
Operating profit
-2.56
-0.22
0.09
0
OPM
0
-16.44
11.09
6.21
Depreciation
-0.03
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-3.95
-3.57
Other income
0.3
0.34
1.52
0
Profit before tax
-2.28
0.1
1.61
0
Taxes
-0.01
-0.03
-0.32
0
Tax rate
0.49
-31.79
-19.8
-18.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.29
0.07
1.29
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.29
0.07
1.29
0
yoy growth (%)
-3,244.43
-94.36
34,024.84
10.97
NPM
0
5.38
152.26
5
