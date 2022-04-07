Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
113.78
113.78
113.78
113.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2,075.74
-2,006.64
-1,327.04
-1,048.45
Net Worth
-1,961.96
-1,892.86
-1,213.26
-934.67
Minority Interest
Debt
2,586.5
2,566.75
2,577.15
2,590.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
624.54
673.89
1,363.89
1,655.9
Fixed Assets
877.9
901.02
1,072.1
1,105.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
77.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-254.3
-229.19
290.12
462.62
Inventories
61.35
58
91.3
120.93
Inventory Days
35.31
28.67
61.86
Sundry Debtors
9.01
43.39
419.05
514.61
Debtor Days
5.18
21.44
263.26
Other Current Assets
186.71
187.36
184.8
225.28
Sundry Creditors
-298.62
-317.51
-229.74
-236.25
Creditor Days
171.88
156.96
120.85
Other Current Liabilities
-212.75
-200.43
-175.29
-161.95
Cash
0.93
2.05
1.65
10.44
Total Assets
624.53
673.88
1,363.87
1,655.9
