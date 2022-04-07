Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-69.29
-153.04
-338.87
-335.99
Depreciation
-23.13
-33.12
-33.74
-34.18
Tax paid
0
6.22
0
0
Working capital
-26.35
-697.39
-262.38
-386.54
Other operating items
Operating
-118.78
-877.33
-634.99
-756.71
Capital expenditure
0.01
-0.46
0.14
-23.91
Free cash flow
-118.76
-877.79
-634.84
-780.62
Equity raised
-4,013.08
-2,375.73
-1,419.07
-746.46
Investing
0
-77.24
-2.85
0.24
Financing
168.29
124.72
196.19
188.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3,963.55
-3,206.05
-1,860.58
-1,338.65
