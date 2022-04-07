Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
634.12
738.34
713.48
660.14
yoy growth (%)
-14.11
3.48
8.07
-53.84
Raw materials
-459.53
-548.63
-683.15
-689.28
As % of sales
72.46
74.3
95.74
104.41
Employee costs
-13.81
-14.8
-15.06
-13.41
As % of sales
2.17
2
2.11
2.03
Other costs
-207.44
-264.7
-271.58
-284.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.71
35.85
38.06
43.08
Operating profit
-46.67
-89.79
-256.31
-326.95
OPM
-7.36
-12.16
-35.92
-49.52
Depreciation
-23.13
-33.12
-33.74
-34.18
Interest expense
-1.69
-31.53
-53.23
18.66
Other income
2.21
1.41
4.42
6.48
Profit before tax
-69.29
-153.04
-338.87
-335.99
Taxes
0
6.22
0
0
Tax rate
0
-4.06
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-69.29
-146.81
-338.87
-335.99
Exceptional items
0
-532.53
0
0
Net profit
-69.29
-679.35
-338.87
-335.99
yoy growth (%)
-89.79
100.47
0.85
-30.49
NPM
-10.92
-92.01
-47.49
-50.89
