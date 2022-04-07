Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.11
3.48
8.07
-55.58
Op profit growth
-48.02
-73.44
3.4
39.37
EBIT growth
-44.37
-67.07
3.72
38.77
Net profit growth
-89.79
48.53
34.47
-30.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-7.37
-12.18
-47.46
-49.61
EBIT margin
-10.67
-16.47
-51.77
-53.95
Net profit margin
-10.93
-92.02
-64.11
-51.53
RoCE
-11.09
-11
-20.67
-16.09
RoNW
0.86
11.22
13.97
20.22
RoA
-2.84
-15.36
-6.4
-3.84
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-6.1
-59.72
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-8.13
-62.63
-43.22
-32.95
Book value per share
-179.75
-173.86
-92.11
-51.72
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.47
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.35
0
-0.05
-0.16
P/B
-0.01
0
-0.02
-0.1
EV/EBIDTA
-59.81
-29.54
-7.89
-8.19
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-4.06
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
15.08
137.6
290.31
379.27
Inventory days
34.34
47.43
131.3
286.99
Creditor days
-169.53
-125.41
-113.03
-149.01
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
39.86
3.85
6.93
-22.62
Net debt / equity
-1.28
-1.31
-2.49
-4.36
Net debt / op. profit
-56.26
-29.02
-7.73
-7.85
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-72.46
-74.3
-95.74
-104.41
Employee costs
-2.18
-2.01
-2.13
-2.09
Other costs
-32.72
-35.85
-49.58
-43.09
