Roni Households Ltd Cash Flow Statement

95
(-5.00%)
Oct 22, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Roni Households FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.27

0.38

0.27

0.1

Depreciation

-1.11

-0.61

-0.23

0

Tax paid

-0.11

0.02

0.05

-0.02

Working capital

2.33

1.33

2.98

Other operating items

Operating

1.37

1.12

3.07

Capital expenditure

0.49

0.79

6.31

Free cash flow

1.86

1.91

9.38

Equity raised

6.83

6.02

6.58

Investing

0

0

2.03

Financing

4.23

2.76

5.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

12.93

10.69

23.79

