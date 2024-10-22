Roni Households Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.27
0.38
0.27
0.1
Depreciation
-1.11
-0.61
-0.23
0
Tax paid
-0.11
0.02
0.05
-0.02
Working capital
2.33
1.33
2.98
Other operating items
Operating
1.37
1.12
3.07
Capital expenditure
0.49
0.79
6.31
Free cash flow
1.86
1.91
9.38
Equity raised
6.83
6.02
6.58
Investing
0
0
2.03
Financing
4.23
2.76
5.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
12.93
10.69
23.79
