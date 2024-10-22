Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
10.69
8.51
7.8
4.29
yoy growth (%)
25.61
9.06
81.62
Raw materials
-8.05
-6.42
-6.58
-4.08
As % of sales
75.35
75.49
84.43
95.08
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.13
-0.07
-0.05
As % of sales
2.5
1.53
0.94
1.16
Other costs
-0.47
-0.46
-0.5
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.44
5.48
6.51
1.28
Operating profit
1.89
1.48
0.63
0.1
OPM
17.69
17.48
8.1
2.46
Depreciation
-1.11
-0.61
-0.23
0
Interest expense
-0.49
-0.49
-0.12
0
Other income
9E
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.27
0.38
0.27
0.1
Taxes
-0.11
0.02
0.05
-0.02
Tax rate
-41.29
6.52
19.9
-25.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.16
0.4
0.33
0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.16
0.4
0.33
0.07
yoy growth (%)
-59.82
22.94
324.72
NPM
1.53
4.78
4.24
1.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.