Roni Households Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

95
(-5.00%)
Oct 22, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

10.69

8.51

7.8

4.29

yoy growth (%)

25.61

9.06

81.62

Raw materials

-8.05

-6.42

-6.58

-4.08

As % of sales

75.35

75.49

84.43

95.08

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.13

-0.07

-0.05

As % of sales

2.5

1.53

0.94

1.16

Other costs

-0.47

-0.46

-0.5

-0.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.44

5.48

6.51

1.28

Operating profit

1.89

1.48

0.63

0.1

OPM

17.69

17.48

8.1

2.46

Depreciation

-1.11

-0.61

-0.23

0

Interest expense

-0.49

-0.49

-0.12

0

Other income

9E

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.27

0.38

0.27

0.1

Taxes

-0.11

0.02

0.05

-0.02

Tax rate

-41.29

6.52

19.9

-25.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.16

0.4

0.33

0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.16

0.4

0.33

0.07

yoy growth (%)

-59.82

22.94

324.72

NPM

1.53

4.78

4.24

1.81

Roni Households : related Articles

No Record Found

