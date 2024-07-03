Summary

The business was originally being run as a proprietorship named Roni Enterprises. Further, Roni Households Limited was incorporated on 9th October 2017, as a Private Limited Company under the name Roni Household Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. On March 01, 2018, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Roni Household Limited. A Business Takeover Agreement dated April 5, 2018 was entered into to give effect to the takeover of the business of Roni Enterprise (Proprietor Harish Sirwani).In November 2018, the Company made a public issue of 15,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 3 Crore. The Company presently trades in plastic granules and plastic household products which includes tub, buckets, office furniture, ghamela etc. They have taken a land on lease MIDC Jalgaon for setting up a manufacturing unit. A part of the proposed manufacturing unit has been set up on the leased land. The Company sales plastic scrap generated through manufacturing process in cash to nearby vendors. A large number of manufacturers supply many different products to numerous end-users for a multitude of applications. Further, they expanded business by manufacturing plastic products for household use.The Company mainly operates into two business process comprising of trading business process and proposed manufacturing process. The trading business vertical of the company is a B2B model and operates primarily on an agency

