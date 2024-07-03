iifl-logo-icon 1
Roni Households Ltd Share Price

95
(-5.00%)
Oct 22, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open95
  • Day's High95
  • 52 Wk High100
  • Prev. Close100
  • Day's Low95
  • 52 Wk Low 28.05
  • Turnover (lac)3.42
  • P/E94.06
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.14
  • EPS1.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54.59
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Roni Households Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

95

Prev. Close

100

Turnover(Lac.)

3.42

Day's High

95

Day's Low

95

52 Week's High

100

52 Week's Low

28.05

Book Value

27.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54.59

P/E

94.06

EPS

1.01

Divi. Yield

0

Roni Households Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jul, 2024

6 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Roni Households Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Roni Households Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:31 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.10%

Non-Promoter- 39.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Roni Households Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.75

5.2

4.34

4.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.85

7.59

2.32

3.58

Net Worth

15.6

12.79

6.66

7.92

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

10.69

8.51

7.8

4.29

yoy growth (%)

25.61

9.06

81.62

Raw materials

-8.05

-6.42

-6.58

-4.08

As % of sales

75.35

75.49

84.43

95.08

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.13

-0.07

-0.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.27

0.38

0.27

0.1

Depreciation

-1.11

-0.61

-0.23

0

Tax paid

-0.11

0.02

0.05

-0.02

Working capital

2.33

1.33

2.98

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.61

9.06

81.62

Op profit growth

27.12

135.2

497.91

EBIT growth

-11.23

118.97

280.98

Net profit growth

-59.82

22.94

324.72

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

16.86

14.32

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

16.86

14.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.87

0.11

Roni Households Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,182.55

119.153,25,502.05627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

800.4

62.5529,462.9472.160.77658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

757.55

236.5917,297.5123.010.18249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

191.5

13.9315,162.52618.083.212,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

73.7

86.311,26238.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Roni Households Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Harish Sirwani

Whole Time Director & CFO

Nidhi Sirwani

Director

Manohar Sirwani

Independent Director

Arvind Pande

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Richie Mukesh Kothari

Independent Director

Manish Gurumukhdas Karera

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Roni Households Ltd

Summary

The business was originally being run as a proprietorship named Roni Enterprises. Further, Roni Households Limited was incorporated on 9th October 2017, as a Private Limited Company under the name Roni Household Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. On March 01, 2018, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Roni Household Limited. A Business Takeover Agreement dated April 5, 2018 was entered into to give effect to the takeover of the business of Roni Enterprise (Proprietor Harish Sirwani).In November 2018, the Company made a public issue of 15,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 3 Crore. The Company presently trades in plastic granules and plastic household products which includes tub, buckets, office furniture, ghamela etc. They have taken a land on lease MIDC Jalgaon for setting up a manufacturing unit. A part of the proposed manufacturing unit has been set up on the leased land. The Company sales plastic scrap generated through manufacturing process in cash to nearby vendors. A large number of manufacturers supply many different products to numerous end-users for a multitude of applications. Further, they expanded business by manufacturing plastic products for household use.The Company mainly operates into two business process comprising of trading business process and proposed manufacturing process. The trading business vertical of the company is a B2B model and operates primarily on an agency
Company FAQs

What is the Roni Households Ltd share price today?

The Roni Households Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Roni Households Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Roni Households Ltd is ₹54.59 Cr. as of 22 Oct ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Roni Households Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Roni Households Ltd is 94.06 and 3.50 as of 22 Oct ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Roni Households Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Roni Households Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Roni Households Ltd is ₹28.05 and ₹100 as of 22 Oct ‘24

What is the CAGR of Roni Households Ltd?

Roni Households Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.34%, 3 Years at 8.81%, 1 Year at 244.20%, 6 Month at 115.42%, 3 Month at 45.48% and 1 Month at 68.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Roni Households Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Roni Households Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.11 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.89 %

