SectorTrading
Open₹95
Prev. Close₹100
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.42
Day's High₹95
Day's Low₹95
52 Week's High₹100
52 Week's Low₹28.05
Book Value₹27.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54.59
P/E94.06
EPS1.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.75
5.2
4.34
4.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.85
7.59
2.32
3.58
Net Worth
15.6
12.79
6.66
7.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
10.69
8.51
7.8
4.29
yoy growth (%)
25.61
9.06
81.62
Raw materials
-8.05
-6.42
-6.58
-4.08
As % of sales
75.35
75.49
84.43
95.08
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.13
-0.07
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.27
0.38
0.27
0.1
Depreciation
-1.11
-0.61
-0.23
0
Tax paid
-0.11
0.02
0.05
-0.02
Working capital
2.33
1.33
2.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.61
9.06
81.62
Op profit growth
27.12
135.2
497.91
EBIT growth
-11.23
118.97
280.98
Net profit growth
-59.82
22.94
324.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
16.86
14.32
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
16.86
14.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.87
0.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,182.55
|119.15
|3,25,502.05
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
800.4
|62.55
|29,462.94
|72.16
|0.77
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
757.55
|236.59
|17,297.51
|23.01
|0.18
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
191.5
|13.93
|15,162.52
|618.08
|3.2
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
73.7
|86.3
|11,262
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Harish Sirwani
Whole Time Director & CFO
Nidhi Sirwani
Director
Manohar Sirwani
Independent Director
Arvind Pande
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Richie Mukesh Kothari
Independent Director
Manish Gurumukhdas Karera
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Roni Households Ltd
Summary
The business was originally being run as a proprietorship named Roni Enterprises. Further, Roni Households Limited was incorporated on 9th October 2017, as a Private Limited Company under the name Roni Household Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. On March 01, 2018, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Roni Household Limited. A Business Takeover Agreement dated April 5, 2018 was entered into to give effect to the takeover of the business of Roni Enterprise (Proprietor Harish Sirwani).In November 2018, the Company made a public issue of 15,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 3 Crore. The Company presently trades in plastic granules and plastic household products which includes tub, buckets, office furniture, ghamela etc. They have taken a land on lease MIDC Jalgaon for setting up a manufacturing unit. A part of the proposed manufacturing unit has been set up on the leased land. The Company sales plastic scrap generated through manufacturing process in cash to nearby vendors. A large number of manufacturers supply many different products to numerous end-users for a multitude of applications. Further, they expanded business by manufacturing plastic products for household use.The Company mainly operates into two business process comprising of trading business process and proposed manufacturing process. The trading business vertical of the company is a B2B model and operates primarily on an agency
The Roni Households Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Roni Households Ltd is ₹54.59 Cr. as of 22 Oct ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Roni Households Ltd is 94.06 and 3.50 as of 22 Oct ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Roni Households Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Roni Households Ltd is ₹28.05 and ₹100 as of 22 Oct ‘24
Roni Households Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.34%, 3 Years at 8.81%, 1 Year at 244.20%, 6 Month at 115.42%, 3 Month at 45.48% and 1 Month at 68.29%.
