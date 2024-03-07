1. Approved to create, issue, offer and allot, up to 5,43,600 (Five Lakh Forty Three Thousand Six Hundred Only) Equity shares of Rs.10 each of the Company, on preferential basis to the Non-Promoters/Public Category shareholder of the company on such terms and conditions as may be determined by the Board and subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting and applicable regulatory authorities as the case may be, in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws. 2. Convening an EOGM 3. Appointed (NDSL) as Remote E-Voting Agency 4. Appointment of M/s. Mittal V Kothari & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, as Scrutinizer Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 PFA herewith notice of EOGM dated march 6, 2024 to be held on March 28 , 2024 at 11:30 A.M. through VC/OAVM. Kindly take the same in you record. Register of members and share transfer books of the company will be closed from Thursday, March 21, 2024 to Thursday, March 28 2024 (both days inclusive) and same will be re-opened from Friday March 29, 2024 onwards. Pursuant to SEBI(LODR), regulation, 2015 , please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper publication containing the notice of EOGM to be held on Thursday, March 28, 2024 through VC/OAVM and e-voting information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024) The companys EOGM was held on March 28, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Audio Visual Means Via Zoom Platform. The meeting commenced at 11:46 A.M. and concluded at 11:56 A.M.. Kindly find the same in order. Thank you (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024) Pursuant to the approval of the Shareholders in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting dated March 28, 2024, and pursuant to the receipt of the application money, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. March 30, 2024 has inter-alia; 1. Considered and Allotted 5,43,600 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, for cash, at a price of Rs. 41/- per Equity Share (including a share premium of Rs. 31 per Equity Share) aggregating to Rs. 2,22,87,600/- (Two Crore Twenty Two Lakh Eighty Seven Thousand Six Hundred Only) on preferential basis to Non-Promoters/Public; The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 01:00 P.M. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Thanking you. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.03.2024)