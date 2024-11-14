Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Half Yearly Results We hereby submit resignation of Mrs. Nidhi Harish Sirwani as CFO. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today w have; apart from other businesses; 1. approved Re-Appointment of Mr. Arvind Pande as Independent Director of the Company to hold office for second term of consecutive two years. 2. considered & approved change in designation of Mrs. Nidhi Sirwani from Whole Time Director to Non-Executive of the Company. 3. Approved Draft Directors Report for the financial year 2023-24 along with its Annexures and other reports to be included in the Annual Report 2023-24. 4. Decided to call 7th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing or OVAM 5. Approved Appointment of NSDL as Remote E-Voting Agency for resolutions Proposed to be passed at Annual General Meeting 6. Approved Appointment of M/s Mittal V Kothari & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for E-Voting Process for AGM

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 18 May 2024

Roni Households Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at Plot No. F - 55 ADDL. MIDC Area Ajanta Road Jalgaon- 425003 inter alia to; 1. Consider approve & take on record the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended on March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation; 2. Consider approve & take on record the Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31 2024 in accordance with the Companies Act 2013; 3. Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Roni Households Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our earlier intimation letter dated Saturday May 18, 2024, regarding intimation of date of Board Meeting, which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, to approve inter alia Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Half year and Year ended on March 31, 2024 and Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation; and consider other business items, we hereby inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances the meeting of the Board of Directors of Roni Households Limited (the Company) could not be held and it has been rescheduled on Thursday, May 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024) Considered, approved and taken on record the Standalone & Consolidated audited financial results for the Half year and year ended on March 31, 2024 Considered, approved and taken on record the Standalone & Consolidated audited financial Statement for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 approved Appointment of Mrs. Shital Bhagvan Kharche, as an Additional Director (Independent Non-Executive Director), of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Pursuant to the approval of the Shareholders in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting dated March 28, 2024, and pursuant to the receipt of the application money, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. March 30, 2024 has inter-alia; 1. Considered and Allotted 5,43,600 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, for cash, at a price of Rs. 41/- per Equity Share (including a share premium of Rs. 31 per Equity Share) aggregating to Rs. 2,22,87,600/- (Two Crore Twenty Two Lakh Eighty Seven Thousand Six Hundred Only) on preferential basis to Non-Promoters/Public; The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 01:00 P.M.

Board Meeting 6 Mar 2024 1 Mar 2024

Roni Households Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 06-03-2024 at the Registered office of the Company inter alia to: 1. To Discuss Consider and Approve the Proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares to Promoter/Public category shareholders on preferential basis subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company. 2. any other items as may be decided by the BODS of the Company. Pursuant to SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 Trading Window shall remain closed for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company for Designated Person (including their immediate relatives) from March 01 2024 till 48 hours after the conclusion of the Board Meeting (both days inclusive). Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. 1. Approved to create, issue, offer and allot, up to 5,43,600 (Five Lakh Forty Three Thousand Six Hundred Only) Equity shares of Rs.10 each of the Company, on preferential basis to the Non-Promoters/Public Category shareholder of the company on such terms and conditions as may be determined by the Board and subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting and applicable regulatory authorities as the case may be, in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations, Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws. 2. Convening an EOGM 3. Appointed (NDSL) as Remote E-Voting Agency 4. Appointment of M/s. Mittal V Kothari & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, as Scrutinizer 5. Other agendas (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024