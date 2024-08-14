|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Aug 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|Notice of 7th AGM is enclosed herewith E voting result of the 7th annual general meeting of the company held on august 12, 2024 are enclosed in the formant under regulation 44(3) of SEBI(LODR) regulation 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
