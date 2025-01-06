iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Roopa Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

70.2
(-4.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Roopa Industries Ltd

Roopa Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.93

0.8

0.44

0.42

Depreciation

-0.81

-0.76

-0.52

-0.51

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.42

0.09

-0.23

Working capital

0.77

-2.84

3.28

4.31

Other operating items

Operating

0.68

-3.23

3.29

3.98

Capital expenditure

0.63

5.19

0.06

0.35

Free cash flow

1.32

1.95

3.35

4.34

Equity raised

5.91

4.5

2.91

2.27

Investing

0

-0.01

-0.14

0.12

Financing

11.93

13.34

18.44

12.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

19.16

19.79

24.56

19.06

Roopa Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Roopa Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.