Roopa Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.93
0.8
0.44
0.42
Depreciation
-0.81
-0.76
-0.52
-0.51
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.42
0.09
-0.23
Working capital
0.77
-2.84
3.28
4.31
Other operating items
Operating
0.68
-3.23
3.29
3.98
Capital expenditure
0.63
5.19
0.06
0.35
Free cash flow
1.32
1.95
3.35
4.34
Equity raised
5.91
4.5
2.91
2.27
Investing
0
-0.01
-0.14
0.12
Financing
11.93
13.34
18.44
12.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
19.16
19.79
24.56
19.06
