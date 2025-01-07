iifl-logo-icon 1
Roopa Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

72.3
(2.99%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

26.58

27.64

18.93

29.96

yoy growth (%)

-3.85

45.99

-36.81

-2.06

Raw materials

-17.35

-17.59

-15.54

-18.64

As % of sales

65.28

63.63

82.11

62.22

Employee costs

-3.76

-2.36

-2.14

-2.29

As % of sales

14.18

8.54

11.31

7.65

Other costs

-4.77

-5.9

-3.87

-6.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.95

21.36

20.44

22.66

Operating profit

0.68

1.78

-2.62

2.23

OPM

2.58

6.45

-13.86

7.45

Depreciation

-0.81

-0.76

-0.52

-0.51

Interest expense

-1.05

-1.31

-1.05

-1.51

Other income

2.1

1.09

4.64

0.21

Profit before tax

0.93

0.8

0.44

0.42

Taxes

-0.21

-0.42

0.09

-0.23

Tax rate

-23.19

-53.5

22.31

-55.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.71

0.37

0.53

0.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.71

0.37

0.53

0.18

yoy growth (%)

92.51

-31.03

187.01

9.61

NPM

2.69

1.34

2.84

0.62

