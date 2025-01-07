Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26.58
27.64
18.93
29.96
yoy growth (%)
-3.85
45.99
-36.81
-2.06
Raw materials
-17.35
-17.59
-15.54
-18.64
As % of sales
65.28
63.63
82.11
62.22
Employee costs
-3.76
-2.36
-2.14
-2.29
As % of sales
14.18
8.54
11.31
7.65
Other costs
-4.77
-5.9
-3.87
-6.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.95
21.36
20.44
22.66
Operating profit
0.68
1.78
-2.62
2.23
OPM
2.58
6.45
-13.86
7.45
Depreciation
-0.81
-0.76
-0.52
-0.51
Interest expense
-1.05
-1.31
-1.05
-1.51
Other income
2.1
1.09
4.64
0.21
Profit before tax
0.93
0.8
0.44
0.42
Taxes
-0.21
-0.42
0.09
-0.23
Tax rate
-23.19
-53.5
22.31
-55.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.71
0.37
0.53
0.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.71
0.37
0.53
0.18
yoy growth (%)
92.51
-31.03
187.01
9.61
NPM
2.69
1.34
2.84
0.62
