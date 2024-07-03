Summary

Roopa Industries Limited is a part of the TGV Group, a reputed conglomerate in India, which manufactures and exports Chloro Alkali Products, Castor Oil Derivatives, Fatty Acids and Water Treatment Chemicals to various countries. The Company was incorporated in 1985 and operates into manufacturing and marketing of bulk drugs and intermediaries. The Company became a manufacturer of Neutraceuticals, Fine chemicals, Drug Intermediates and Bulk Drugs since 1998. Over the years, it has been a principal supplier to many companies in various countries.The Company handled critical and risky processes and have dependable technical expertise for carrying out any labyrinthine hazardous manufacturing operations. It offers triphenyl phosphine for use as wittig reagent in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; as catalyst in hydroformylation, isomerisation, and polymerisation of olefins; as catalysing and curing agent in a range of polymerization reactions, epoxy resins, and photopolymers; and as reducing and deoxygenating agent in quinones, epoxides, amine oxides, and sulfoxides. The Company produces Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients such as Fluconazole, Sildenafil Citrate, Losartan Potassium and Triphenyl Phosphine (which goes into the production of Cephalosporins, Statins etc.,) and Nutraceuticals such as Glucosamine salts. Triphenyl Phosphine is a product used by the manufacturers of Cephalosporin group of Antibiotics, Statins etc,. There are more usages of Triphenyl Phosphin

