SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹73.79
Prev. Close₹73.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.76
Day's High₹73.79
Day's Low₹72
52 Week's High₹114.9
52 Week's Low₹46.36
Book Value₹20.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)56.83
P/E36.74
EPS2.01
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.87
7.87
7.87
7.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.61
6.08
4.72
3.7
Net Worth
15.48
13.95
12.59
11.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26.58
27.64
18.93
29.96
yoy growth (%)
-3.85
45.99
-36.81
-2.06
Raw materials
-17.35
-17.59
-15.54
-18.64
As % of sales
65.28
63.63
82.11
62.22
Employee costs
-3.76
-2.36
-2.14
-2.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.93
0.8
0.44
0.42
Depreciation
-0.81
-0.76
-0.52
-0.51
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.42
0.09
-0.23
Working capital
0.77
-2.84
3.28
4.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.85
45.99
-36.81
-2.06
Op profit growth
-61.52
-167.92
-217.49
-358.67
EBIT growth
-6.08
41.31
-23.07
12.72
Net profit growth
92.51
-31.03
187.01
9.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
T G Raghavendra
Whole-time Director
V J Sarma
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
O Mohan Rao
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
A Satyanarayana Murthy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Karunasree
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Roopa Industries Ltd
Summary
Roopa Industries Limited is a part of the TGV Group, a reputed conglomerate in India, which manufactures and exports Chloro Alkali Products, Castor Oil Derivatives, Fatty Acids and Water Treatment Chemicals to various countries. The Company was incorporated in 1985 and operates into manufacturing and marketing of bulk drugs and intermediaries. The Company became a manufacturer of Neutraceuticals, Fine chemicals, Drug Intermediates and Bulk Drugs since 1998. Over the years, it has been a principal supplier to many companies in various countries.The Company handled critical and risky processes and have dependable technical expertise for carrying out any labyrinthine hazardous manufacturing operations. It offers triphenyl phosphine for use as wittig reagent in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; as catalyst in hydroformylation, isomerisation, and polymerisation of olefins; as catalysing and curing agent in a range of polymerization reactions, epoxy resins, and photopolymers; and as reducing and deoxygenating agent in quinones, epoxides, amine oxides, and sulfoxides. The Company produces Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients such as Fluconazole, Sildenafil Citrate, Losartan Potassium and Triphenyl Phosphine (which goes into the production of Cephalosporins, Statins etc.,) and Nutraceuticals such as Glucosamine salts. Triphenyl Phosphine is a product used by the manufacturers of Cephalosporin group of Antibiotics, Statins etc,. There are more usages of Triphenyl Phosphin
Read More
The Roopa Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Roopa Industries Ltd is ₹56.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Roopa Industries Ltd is 36.74 and 3.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Roopa Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Roopa Industries Ltd is ₹46.36 and ₹114.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Roopa Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.99%, 3 Years at 44.25%, 1 Year at 20.48%, 6 Month at 25.60%, 3 Month at -4.23% and 1 Month at 2.67%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.