Roopa Industries Ltd Share Price

72.25
(-2.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:11:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open73.79
  • Day's High73.79
  • 52 Wk High114.9
  • Prev. Close73.84
  • Day's Low72
  • 52 Wk Low 46.36
  • Turnover (lac)0.76
  • P/E36.74
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.76
  • EPS2.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)56.83
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Roopa Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

73.79

Prev. Close

73.84

Turnover(Lac.)

0.76

Day's High

73.79

Day's Low

72

52 Week's High

114.9

52 Week's Low

46.36

Book Value

20.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

56.83

P/E

36.74

EPS

2.01

Divi. Yield

0

Roopa Industries Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Roopa Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Roopa Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:22 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.02%

Non-Promoter- 0.26%

Institutions: 0.25%

Non-Institutions: 51.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Roopa Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.87

7.87

7.87

7.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.61

6.08

4.72

3.7

Net Worth

15.48

13.95

12.59

11.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

26.58

27.64

18.93

29.96

yoy growth (%)

-3.85

45.99

-36.81

-2.06

Raw materials

-17.35

-17.59

-15.54

-18.64

As % of sales

65.28

63.63

82.11

62.22

Employee costs

-3.76

-2.36

-2.14

-2.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.93

0.8

0.44

0.42

Depreciation

-0.81

-0.76

-0.52

-0.51

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.42

0.09

-0.23

Working capital

0.77

-2.84

3.28

4.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.85

45.99

-36.81

-2.06

Op profit growth

-61.52

-167.92

-217.49

-358.67

EBIT growth

-6.08

41.31

-23.07

12.72

Net profit growth

92.51

-31.03

187.01

9.61

No Record Found

Roopa Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Roopa Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

T G Raghavendra

Whole-time Director

V J Sarma

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

O Mohan Rao

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

A Satyanarayana Murthy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Karunasree

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Roopa Industries Ltd

Summary

Roopa Industries Limited is a part of the TGV Group, a reputed conglomerate in India, which manufactures and exports Chloro Alkali Products, Castor Oil Derivatives, Fatty Acids and Water Treatment Chemicals to various countries. The Company was incorporated in 1985 and operates into manufacturing and marketing of bulk drugs and intermediaries. The Company became a manufacturer of Neutraceuticals, Fine chemicals, Drug Intermediates and Bulk Drugs since 1998. Over the years, it has been a principal supplier to many companies in various countries.The Company handled critical and risky processes and have dependable technical expertise for carrying out any labyrinthine hazardous manufacturing operations. It offers triphenyl phosphine for use as wittig reagent in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; as catalyst in hydroformylation, isomerisation, and polymerisation of olefins; as catalysing and curing agent in a range of polymerization reactions, epoxy resins, and photopolymers; and as reducing and deoxygenating agent in quinones, epoxides, amine oxides, and sulfoxides. The Company produces Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients such as Fluconazole, Sildenafil Citrate, Losartan Potassium and Triphenyl Phosphine (which goes into the production of Cephalosporins, Statins etc.,) and Nutraceuticals such as Glucosamine salts. Triphenyl Phosphine is a product used by the manufacturers of Cephalosporin group of Antibiotics, Statins etc,. There are more usages of Triphenyl Phosphin
Company FAQs

What is the Roopa Industries Ltd share price today?

The Roopa Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Roopa Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Roopa Industries Ltd is ₹56.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Roopa Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Roopa Industries Ltd is 36.74 and 3.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Roopa Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Roopa Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Roopa Industries Ltd is ₹46.36 and ₹114.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Roopa Industries Ltd?

Roopa Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.99%, 3 Years at 44.25%, 1 Year at 20.48%, 6 Month at 25.60%, 3 Month at -4.23% and 1 Month at 2.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Roopa Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Roopa Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.03 %
Institutions - 0.25 %
Public - 51.72 %

