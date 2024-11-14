Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

ROOPA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results and intimation of Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

The Board at its meeting held on 2nd September 2024, fixed the date of Annual General Meeting of the Company on 30th September 2024 at 10.00 a.m through Video conferencing (VC) / other audio visual means (OAVM) The Board at its meeting held on 2nd September 2024 interalia considered the resignation of Statutory Auditors of the Company. The resignation letter along with details required as per SEBI circulars is herewith furnished

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

ROOPA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Submission of unaudited financial results and intimation of Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

ROOPA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024