Roopshri Resorts Ltd Balance Sheet

41
(4.94%)
Dec 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.22

5.84

4.81

4.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.9

4.14

2.62

2.78

Net Worth

15.12

9.98

7.43

7.59

Minority Interest

Debt

0.05

0.05

0

0.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.05

0.02

0.01

0.01

Total Liabilities

15.22

10.05

7.44

7.66

Fixed Assets

1.6

1.65

1.07

0.27

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.38

5.47

5.53

5.59

Inventories

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

5.54

5.61

5.63

5.67

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.1

-0.07

-0.05

Creditor Days

46.87

Other Current Liabilities

-0.13

-0.05

-0.04

-0.03

Cash

8.24

2.92

0.84

1.79

Total Assets

15.22

10.04

7.44

7.65

