Roopshri Resorts Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.22
5.84
4.81
4.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.9
4.14
2.62
2.78
Net Worth
15.12
9.98
7.43
7.59
Minority Interest
Debt
0.05
0.05
0
0.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0.02
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
15.22
10.05
7.44
7.66
Fixed Assets
1.6
1.65
1.07
0.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.38
5.47
5.53
5.59
Inventories
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
5.54
5.61
5.63
5.67
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.1
-0.07
-0.05
Creditor Days
46.87
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.05
-0.04
-0.03
Cash
8.24
2.92
0.84
1.79
Total Assets
15.22
10.04
7.44
7.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.