iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Roopshri Resorts Ltd Share Price

41
(4.94%)
Dec 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41
  • Day's High41
  • 52 Wk High41
  • Prev. Close39.07
  • Day's Low41
  • 52 Wk Low 32.3
  • Turnover (lac)1.23
  • P/E66.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.94
  • EPS0.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.6
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Roopshri Resorts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

41

Prev. Close

39.07

Turnover(Lac.)

1.23

Day's High

41

Day's Low

41

52 Week's High

41

52 Week's Low

32.3

Book Value

20.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.6

P/E

66.13

EPS

0.62

Divi. Yield

0

Roopshri Resorts Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Roopshri Resorts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Roopshri Resorts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:22 AM
Sep-2024May-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.37%

Non-Promoter- 32.62%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Roopshri Resorts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.22

5.84

4.81

4.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.9

4.14

2.62

2.78

Net Worth

15.12

9.98

7.43

7.59

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.38

0.19

0.07

0.01

yoy growth (%)

97.01

154.96

441.95

251.78

Raw materials

-0.1

0

0

0

As % of sales

27.35

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.07

-0.02

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.01

0.01

-0.04

0

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-0.29

2.17

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

97.01

154.96

441.95

251.78

Op profit growth

-31.63

-573.39

782.6

535.35

EBIT growth

-19.02

-1.07

1,140

314.36

Net profit growth

-14.15

-123.19

-4,670

362.96

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Roopshri Resorts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Roopshri Resorts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

Shreyas Shah

Independent Director

Tejal Vala

Non Executive Director

Sonakshi Varma

Independent Director

Kajal Chhatwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Roopshri Resorts Ltd

Summary

Roopshri Resorts Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Hema Land Developers Private Limited on January 09, 1990. The name of the Company was changed to Roopshri Resorts Private Limited and the Name Change Certificate was issued on May 22, 1998. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Roopshri Resorts Limited on November 06, 2018.The Company is a hospitality company which is currently operating Hotel Alexander at Matheran, which is a popular hill station in Maharashtra. Hotel Alexander is one of the oldest hotel properties in Matheran and has been in existence operating under this brand for over 3 decades. The property is located in a secluded hill side and is an ideal for getting away from the citys hustle and bustle. The company has been operating as a service provider for this Hotel over the years and thereafter it has recently taken the hotel property on leave and license from its owner. The Hotel had not been operating to full capacity due to poor condition of the hotel facilities and hence the company shall be conducting restoration and repairs work and shall be making the Hotel fully operational and increase its scale of operations. The Hotel comprises of 13 private cottage rooms and 12 executive rooms, of which only 4 private cottage rooms are in operational condition. Further the hotel is currently only offering lodging facilities. The company is proposing to renovate this property
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Roopshri Resorts Ltd share price today?

The Roopshri Resorts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41 today.

What is the Market Cap of Roopshri Resorts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Roopshri Resorts Ltd is ₹29.60 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Roopshri Resorts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Roopshri Resorts Ltd is 66.13 and 1.96 as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Roopshri Resorts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Roopshri Resorts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Roopshri Resorts Ltd is ₹32.3 and ₹41 as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Roopshri Resorts Ltd?

Roopshri Resorts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.75%, 3 Years at 23.06%, 1 Year at 26.93%, 6 Month at 10.19%, 3 Month at 4.94% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Roopshri Resorts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Roopshri Resorts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.38 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.62 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Roopshri Resorts Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.