SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹41
Prev. Close₹39.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.23
Day's High₹41
Day's Low₹41
52 Week's High₹41
52 Week's Low₹32.3
Book Value₹20.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.6
P/E66.13
EPS0.62
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.22
5.84
4.81
4.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.9
4.14
2.62
2.78
Net Worth
15.12
9.98
7.43
7.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.38
0.19
0.07
0.01
yoy growth (%)
97.01
154.96
441.95
251.78
Raw materials
-0.1
0
0
0
As % of sales
27.35
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.07
-0.02
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.01
0.01
-0.04
0
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-0.29
2.17
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
97.01
154.96
441.95
251.78
Op profit growth
-31.63
-573.39
782.6
535.35
EBIT growth
-19.02
-1.07
1,140
314.36
Net profit growth
-14.15
-123.19
-4,670
362.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director
Shreyas Shah
Independent Director
Tejal Vala
Non Executive Director
Sonakshi Varma
Independent Director
Kajal Chhatwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Roopshri Resorts Ltd
Summary
Roopshri Resorts Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Hema Land Developers Private Limited on January 09, 1990. The name of the Company was changed to Roopshri Resorts Private Limited and the Name Change Certificate was issued on May 22, 1998. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Roopshri Resorts Limited on November 06, 2018.The Company is a hospitality company which is currently operating Hotel Alexander at Matheran, which is a popular hill station in Maharashtra. Hotel Alexander is one of the oldest hotel properties in Matheran and has been in existence operating under this brand for over 3 decades. The property is located in a secluded hill side and is an ideal for getting away from the citys hustle and bustle. The company has been operating as a service provider for this Hotel over the years and thereafter it has recently taken the hotel property on leave and license from its owner. The Hotel had not been operating to full capacity due to poor condition of the hotel facilities and hence the company shall be conducting restoration and repairs work and shall be making the Hotel fully operational and increase its scale of operations. The Hotel comprises of 13 private cottage rooms and 12 executive rooms, of which only 4 private cottage rooms are in operational condition. Further the hotel is currently only offering lodging facilities. The company is proposing to renovate this property
The Roopshri Resorts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Roopshri Resorts Ltd is ₹29.60 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Roopshri Resorts Ltd is 66.13 and 1.96 as of 16 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Roopshri Resorts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Roopshri Resorts Ltd is ₹32.3 and ₹41 as of 16 Dec ‘24
Roopshri Resorts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.75%, 3 Years at 23.06%, 1 Year at 26.93%, 6 Month at 10.19%, 3 Month at 4.94% and 1 Month at N/I%.
