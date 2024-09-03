Roopshri Resorts Ltd Summary

Roopshri Resorts Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Hema Land Developers Private Limited on January 09, 1990. The name of the Company was changed to Roopshri Resorts Private Limited and the Name Change Certificate was issued on May 22, 1998. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Roopshri Resorts Limited on November 06, 2018.The Company is a hospitality company which is currently operating Hotel Alexander at Matheran, which is a popular hill station in Maharashtra. Hotel Alexander is one of the oldest hotel properties in Matheran and has been in existence operating under this brand for over 3 decades. The property is located in a secluded hill side and is an ideal for getting away from the citys hustle and bustle. The company has been operating as a service provider for this Hotel over the years and thereafter it has recently taken the hotel property on leave and license from its owner. The Hotel had not been operating to full capacity due to poor condition of the hotel facilities and hence the company shall be conducting restoration and repairs work and shall be making the Hotel fully operational and increase its scale of operations. The Hotel comprises of 13 private cottage rooms and 12 executive rooms, of which only 4 private cottage rooms are in operational condition. Further the hotel is currently only offering lodging facilities. The company is proposing to renovate this property and increase its operational capacity and also rebuild its boarding facilities to be able to offer full lodging and boarding facilities to its customers. The look and feel of the property is of heritage living with nature and does not require large amounts of investment w.r.t state of the art interiors etc. This makes this a value for money proposition.Firstly, the Company is located at Matheran which is a very popular hill station near Mumbai and Pune. Matheran has the distinction of being the only popular tourist spot which does not have any motor ways or industrial activities. The Company has taken Hotel Alexander in 2018. The Company came up with a Public Issue of 18,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 3.6 Crores in March, 2019.