Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
781.9
|89.46
|1,11,298.17
|254.46
|0.22
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
393.3
|40.71
|24,595.57
|114.43
|0.31
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
849.15
|203.15
|18,547.79
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
140.65
|105.75
|11,142.95
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd
MHRIL
334.8
|34.91
|6,763.22
|47.06
|0
|328.06
|11.12
