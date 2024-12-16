Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.38
0.19
0.07
0.01
yoy growth (%)
97.01
154.96
441.95
251.78
Raw materials
-0.1
0
0
0
As % of sales
27.35
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.07
-0.02
0
As % of sales
40.66
38.2
29.16
28.67
Other costs
-0.19
-0.21
-0.03
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
48.85
110.42
44.64
55.24
Operating profit
-0.06
-0.09
0.02
0
OPM
-16.87
-48.63
26.19
16.08
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.06
0
Other income
0.09
0.12
0
0
Profit before tax
0.01
0.01
-0.04
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-27.77
-38.01
0.21
-33.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0.01
-0.04
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0.01
-0.04
0
yoy growth (%)
-14.15
-123.19
-4,670
362.96
NPM
2.33
5.36
-58.96
6.99
