Roopshri Resorts Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

41
(4.94%)
Dec 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.38

0.19

0.07

0.01

yoy growth (%)

97.01

154.96

441.95

251.78

Raw materials

-0.1

0

0

0

As % of sales

27.35

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.07

-0.02

0

As % of sales

40.66

38.2

29.16

28.67

Other costs

-0.19

-0.21

-0.03

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

48.85

110.42

44.64

55.24

Operating profit

-0.06

-0.09

0.02

0

OPM

-16.87

-48.63

26.19

16.08

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-0.06

0

Other income

0.09

0.12

0

0

Profit before tax

0.01

0.01

-0.04

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-27.77

-38.01

0.21

-33.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0.01

-0.04

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0.01

-0.04

0

yoy growth (%)

-14.15

-123.19

-4,670

362.96

NPM

2.33

5.36

-58.96

6.99

