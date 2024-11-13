iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Roopshri Resorts Ltd Board Meeting

41
(4.94%)
Dec 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Roopshri Resorts CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Roopshri Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for Half Year ended September 30 2024 and other items. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024 for consideration of Financial Results for half yearly ended September 30, 2024 Results - Financial Results for half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting27 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 27, 2024. Intimation of Re-appointment of Mr. Shreyas Shah (DIN: 01835575) as a Whole Time Director of the Company.
Board Meeting22 May 202415 May 2024
Roopshri Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for Half year and Year ended March 31 2024. Further in terms of the Code of Conduct of Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed and shall open 48 hours after conclusion of the Board Meeting. In continuation of our letter dated May 15, 2024, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on May 22, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the following; 1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results set out in compliance with Accounting Standards (AS) for the Half Year and year ended March 31, 2024 together with Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement. 2. Appointment of M/s. KKMK & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25 and 2025-26. 3. Acceptance of Resignation of M/s. Gaurav Shiv & Co. as Internal Auditor of the Company. Results for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Intimation of Appointment and Resignation of Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting16 Mar 202416 Mar 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in meeting held today i.e. Saturday, March 16, 2024 has approved allotment of 13,83,000 Equity Shares

Roopshri Resorts: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Roopshri Resorts Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.