Roopshri Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for Half year and Year ended March 31 2024. Further in terms of the Code of Conduct of Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed and shall open 48 hours after conclusion of the Board Meeting. In continuation of our letter dated May 15, 2024, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on May 22, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the following; 1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results set out in compliance with Accounting Standards (AS) for the Half Year and year ended March 31, 2024 together with Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement. 2. Appointment of M/s. KKMK & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25 and 2025-26. 3. Acceptance of Resignation of M/s. Gaurav Shiv & Co. as Internal Auditor of the Company. Results for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Intimation of Appointment and Resignation of Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)