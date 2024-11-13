|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Roopshri Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for Half Year ended September 30 2024 and other items. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024 for consideration of Financial Results for half yearly ended September 30, 2024 Results - Financial Results for half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 27, 2024. Intimation of Re-appointment of Mr. Shreyas Shah (DIN: 01835575) as a Whole Time Director of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|Roopshri Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for Half year and Year ended March 31 2024. Further in terms of the Code of Conduct of Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed and shall open 48 hours after conclusion of the Board Meeting. In continuation of our letter dated May 15, 2024, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on May 22, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the following; 1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results set out in compliance with Accounting Standards (AS) for the Half Year and year ended March 31, 2024 together with Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement. 2. Appointment of M/s. KKMK & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25 and 2025-26. 3. Acceptance of Resignation of M/s. Gaurav Shiv & Co. as Internal Auditor of the Company. Results for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Intimation of Appointment and Resignation of Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Mar 2024
|16 Mar 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in meeting held today i.e. Saturday, March 16, 2024 has approved allotment of 13,83,000 Equity Shares
