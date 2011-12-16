iifl-logo-icon 1
Rose Zinc Ltd Balance Sheet

2.42
(0.83%)
Dec 16, 2011

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

8.08

8.08

8.08

8.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.89

-7.85

-8.03

-8.02

Net Worth

0.19

0.23

0.05

0.06

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.67

0.92

0.96

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.19

0.9

0.97

1.02

Fixed Assets

0.11

0.11

0.18

0.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.07

0.44

0.43

0.28

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.04

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

3.32

1.29

1.29

1.27

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3.25

-0.85

-0.86

-1.03

Cash

0.01

0.35

0.34

0.57

Total Assets

0.19

0.9

0.95

1.02

