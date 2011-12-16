Rose Zinc Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
8.08
8.08
8.08
8.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.89
-7.85
-8.03
-8.02
Net Worth
0.19
0.23
0.05
0.06
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.67
0.92
0.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.19
0.9
0.97
1.02
Fixed Assets
0.11
0.11
0.18
0.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.07
0.44
0.43
0.28
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.04
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
3.32
1.29
1.29
1.27
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.25
-0.85
-0.86
-1.03
Cash
0.01
0.35
0.34
0.57
Total Assets
0.19
0.9
0.95
1.02
