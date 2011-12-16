iifl-logo-icon 1
Rose Zinc Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.42
(0.83%)
Dec 16, 2011

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0

0

0.95

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

-1.23

As % of sales

0

0

0

129.75

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.2

-0.01

-0.61

As % of sales

0

0

0

64.77

Other costs

-0.05

-0.93

0.26

-0.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

18.34

Operating profit

-0.09

-1.13

0.25

-1.07

OPM

0

0

0

-112.87

Depreciation

0

0

-0.23

-0.55

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.1

-0.17

-0.33

Other income

0.06

1.85

0.02

1.9

Profit before tax

-0.09

0.61

-0.12

-0.05

Taxes

0

1.14

0.09

0.09

Tax rate

0

186.61

-78.21

-169.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.09

1.76

-0.02

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.09

1.76

-0.02

0.04

yoy growth (%)

-105.41

-6,705.64

-165.24

NPM

0

0

0

4.29

