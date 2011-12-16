iifl-logo-icon 1
Rose Zinc Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.42
(0.83%)
Dec 16, 2011

Rose Zinc Ltd

Rose Zinc Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.09

0.61

-0.12

-0.05

Depreciation

0

0

-0.23

-0.55

Tax paid

0

1.14

0.09

0.09

Working capital

-0.07

-2.02

1.37

Other operating items

Operating

-0.18

-0.25

1.11

Capital expenditure

0

-2.33

-11.09

Free cash flow

-0.18

-2.58

-9.97

Equity raised

-15.85

-19.38

-19.33

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

2.22

6.04

11.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-13.81

-15.93

-18.28

