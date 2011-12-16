Rose Zinc Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.09
0.61
-0.12
-0.05
Depreciation
0
0
-0.23
-0.55
Tax paid
0
1.14
0.09
0.09
Working capital
-0.07
-2.02
1.37
Other operating items
Operating
-0.18
-0.25
1.11
Capital expenditure
0
-2.33
-11.09
Free cash flow
-0.18
-2.58
-9.97
Equity raised
-15.85
-19.38
-19.33
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
2.22
6.04
11.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-13.81
-15.93
-18.28
No Record Found
