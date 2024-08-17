iifl-logo-icon 1
Rose Zinc Ltd Share Price

2.42
(0.83%)
Dec 16, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Rose Zinc Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

2.52

Prev. Close

2.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

2.52

Day's Low

2.29

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.96

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rose Zinc Ltd Corporate Action

Rose Zinc Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Rose Zinc Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:57 AM
Mar-2016Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.83%

Non-Promoter- 53.16%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rose Zinc Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

8.08

8.08

8.08

8.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.89

-7.85

-8.03

-8.02

Net Worth

0.19

0.23

0.05

0.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0

0

0.95

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

-1.23

As % of sales

0

0

0

129.75

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.2

-0.01

-0.61

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.09

0.61

-0.12

-0.05

Depreciation

0

0

-0.23

-0.55

Tax paid

0

1.14

0.09

0.09

Working capital

-0.07

-2.02

1.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-91.18

-546.83

-123.55

EBIT growth

-105.17

1,412.09

-82.59

Net profit growth

-105.41

-6,705.64

-165.24

Rose Zinc Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.4

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,292.35

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rose Zinc Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

ASHOK KUMAR NAGRAJ MEHTA

Director

USHA MEHTA ASHOK

Director

AMOOL DAVE

Director

ANIL VYAS

Company Secretary

MOOL CHAND BHALAWAT

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rose Zinc Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company under the name Rose Metals Pvt Ltd in 1990, the company was financed by Rajasthan Financial Corporation to set up a plant to manufacture electrolytic zinc with an installed capacity of 510 mln tpa. Commercial production started in 1993. The company was renamed Rose Zinc Pvt Ltd in Dec.94 and was converted into a public limited company in the same month.At present, the company manufactures electrolytic zinc at its plant in Udaipur, Rajasthan. It expanded its capacity from 510 tpa to 2550 tpa to manufacture good ordinary brand (GOB) zinc metal with an installed capacity of 2550 tpa, enhanced to 3600 tpa during 1998-99 and zinc sulphate with an installed capacity of 750 tpa. The raw material -- zinc ash / zinc residue -- is available in the form of lumps and chips which are sourced from local galvanising units and can also be imported.The company has also decided to increase the capacity of Electrolytic Zinc plant to 4050 TPA from the originally envisaged capacity of 2550 TPA.During the year 1999-2000, the company accomplished a record sales turnover of Rs.14653.34 lacs registering an increase of 344% over the previous year. Also, the company has successfully commenced production of Brass Ingots Plant with an installed capacity of 3600 TPA.The capacity expansion in the Electrolytic Zinc Plant with an installed capacity of 4560 MT was completed during the year 2000-01 and commenced production in the month of September 2000. Production of
