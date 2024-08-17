Rose Zinc Ltd Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company under the name Rose Metals Pvt Ltd in 1990, the company was financed by Rajasthan Financial Corporation to set up a plant to manufacture electrolytic zinc with an installed capacity of 510 mln tpa. Commercial production started in 1993. The company was renamed Rose Zinc Pvt Ltd in Dec.94 and was converted into a public limited company in the same month.At present, the company manufactures electrolytic zinc at its plant in Udaipur, Rajasthan. It expanded its capacity from 510 tpa to 2550 tpa to manufacture good ordinary brand (GOB) zinc metal with an installed capacity of 2550 tpa, enhanced to 3600 tpa during 1998-99 and zinc sulphate with an installed capacity of 750 tpa. The raw material -- zinc ash / zinc residue -- is available in the form of lumps and chips which are sourced from local galvanising units and can also be imported.The company has also decided to increase the capacity of Electrolytic Zinc plant to 4050 TPA from the originally envisaged capacity of 2550 TPA.During the year 1999-2000, the company accomplished a record sales turnover of Rs.14653.34 lacs registering an increase of 344% over the previous year. Also, the company has successfully commenced production of Brass Ingots Plant with an installed capacity of 3600 TPA.The capacity expansion in the Electrolytic Zinc Plant with an installed capacity of 4560 MT was completed during the year 2000-01 and commenced production in the month of September 2000. Production of Zinc Sulphate has also been started during 2000-01.