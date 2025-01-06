Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.6
3.04
3.11
1.29
Depreciation
-0.91
-0.94
-1.04
-1.01
Tax paid
0
-0.52
-0.6
-0.28
Working capital
0.6
-2.91
1.37
2.89
Other operating items
Operating
-0.92
-1.33
2.84
2.89
Capital expenditure
0.15
0.59
0.31
0.21
Free cash flow
-0.77
-0.73
3.15
3.1
Equity raised
53.74
45.27
36.97
33.82
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.42
0.89
-2.73
13
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
54.38
45.44
37.39
49.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.