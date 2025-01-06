iifl-logo-icon 1
Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

52.6
(1.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd

Royale Manor FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.6

3.04

3.11

1.29

Depreciation

-0.91

-0.94

-1.04

-1.01

Tax paid

0

-0.52

-0.6

-0.28

Working capital

0.6

-2.91

1.37

2.89

Other operating items

Operating

-0.92

-1.33

2.84

2.89

Capital expenditure

0.15

0.59

0.31

0.21

Free cash flow

-0.77

-0.73

3.15

3.1

Equity raised

53.74

45.27

36.97

33.82

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.42

0.89

-2.73

13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

54.38

45.44

37.39

49.92

QUICKLINKS FOR Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd

