Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd Share Price

52.6
(1.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open51.26
  • Day's High54.89
  • 52 Wk High65
  • Prev. Close51.8
  • Day's Low50
  • 52 Wk Low 29.32
  • Turnover (lac)39.27
  • P/E24.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.68
  • EPS2.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)104.32
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

51.26

Prev. Close

51.8

Turnover(Lac.)

39.27

Day's High

54.89

Day's Low

50

52 Week's High

65

52 Week's Low

29.32

Book Value

29.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

104.32

P/E

24.09

EPS

2.15

Divi. Yield

0

Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.49%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 46.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.83

18.88

17.88

16.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.41

33.02

28.49

27.22

Net Worth

58.24

51.9

46.37

44.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.64

21.47

22

18.08

yoy growth (%)

-64.38

-2.43

21.7

-11.21

Raw materials

-1.5

-3.44

-3.12

-2.6

As % of sales

19.67

16.04

14.21

14.39

Employee costs

-2.49

-5.89

-5.71

-4.68

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.6

3.04

3.11

1.29

Depreciation

-0.91

-0.94

-1.04

-1.01

Tax paid

0

-0.52

-0.6

-0.28

Working capital

0.6

-2.91

1.37

2.89

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-64.38

-2.43

21.7

-11.21

Op profit growth

-101.76

-16.25

21.81

16.13

EBIT growth

-91.08

-8.37

26.17

7.35

Net profit growth

-88.93

0.31

147.2

20.93

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vishwajeetsingh Champawat

Independent Director

Jayesh Dave

Independent Director

RANJU BHATI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Seema Kalwani

Non Executive Director

Mrinalini Singh

Additional Director

SURENDRA KHEMKA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd

Summary

Royal Manor Hotels and Industries Ltd (Earlier known in the name of Royal Manor Hotels Ltd) was incorporated in June, 1991 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The company is engaged in the business of putting up hotel projects in India. The first project for a five-star hotel has come up at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The company has a technical services agreement with EIH for managing and operating the hotel on its commissioning.The company came out with a public issue in Sep.94 to part-finance the hotel project. The Companys first five star hotel project started operations in October 1995 in Ahmedabad. The Hotel Trident was commissioned in Oct.95. The company is exploring the possibilities of adding 75 more delux rooms and a banquet hall for which land and other facilities are already available with the company. A feasibility study is being undertaken, and in case of a positive report, the expansion project will be undertaken.RMH has entered into Franchise Agreement with AAPC Aisa Pte Ltd. (Accor Group of France) and name of the hotel changed to Hotel Sofitel Ummed.During 1999-2000, the company has entered into Hotel Management Agreement with The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (known as the Taj Group of Hotels) for managing operations for a period of 20 years and has now been designated as Taj Residency Ummed and has been very well received by the business community.But the name of the Hotel Unit of the Company was changed from The Gateway Hotel Ummed, Ahmedabad to The Ummed Ahmedabad to departure o
Company FAQs

What is the Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹52.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd is ₹104.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd is 24.09 and 1.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd is ₹29.32 and ₹65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd?

Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.58%, 3 Years at 23.80%, 1 Year at 73.24%, 6 Month at 22.17%, 3 Month at 27.30% and 1 Month at 27.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.49 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 46.41 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

