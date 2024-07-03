Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹51.26
Prev. Close₹51.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹39.27
Day's High₹54.89
Day's Low₹50
52 Week's High₹65
52 Week's Low₹29.32
Book Value₹29.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)104.32
P/E24.09
EPS2.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.83
18.88
17.88
16.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.41
33.02
28.49
27.22
Net Worth
58.24
51.9
46.37
44.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.64
21.47
22
18.08
yoy growth (%)
-64.38
-2.43
21.7
-11.21
Raw materials
-1.5
-3.44
-3.12
-2.6
As % of sales
19.67
16.04
14.21
14.39
Employee costs
-2.49
-5.89
-5.71
-4.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.6
3.04
3.11
1.29
Depreciation
-0.91
-0.94
-1.04
-1.01
Tax paid
0
-0.52
-0.6
-0.28
Working capital
0.6
-2.91
1.37
2.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-64.38
-2.43
21.7
-11.21
Op profit growth
-101.76
-16.25
21.81
16.13
EBIT growth
-91.08
-8.37
26.17
7.35
Net profit growth
-88.93
0.31
147.2
20.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vishwajeetsingh Champawat
Independent Director
Jayesh Dave
Independent Director
RANJU BHATI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Seema Kalwani
Non Executive Director
Mrinalini Singh
Additional Director
SURENDRA KHEMKA
Reports by Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd
Summary
Royal Manor Hotels and Industries Ltd (Earlier known in the name of Royal Manor Hotels Ltd) was incorporated in June, 1991 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The company is engaged in the business of putting up hotel projects in India. The first project for a five-star hotel has come up at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The company has a technical services agreement with EIH for managing and operating the hotel on its commissioning.The company came out with a public issue in Sep.94 to part-finance the hotel project. The Companys first five star hotel project started operations in October 1995 in Ahmedabad. The Hotel Trident was commissioned in Oct.95. The company is exploring the possibilities of adding 75 more delux rooms and a banquet hall for which land and other facilities are already available with the company. A feasibility study is being undertaken, and in case of a positive report, the expansion project will be undertaken.RMH has entered into Franchise Agreement with AAPC Aisa Pte Ltd. (Accor Group of France) and name of the hotel changed to Hotel Sofitel Ummed.During 1999-2000, the company has entered into Hotel Management Agreement with The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (known as the Taj Group of Hotels) for managing operations for a period of 20 years and has now been designated as Taj Residency Ummed and has been very well received by the business community.But the name of the Hotel Unit of the Company was changed from The Gateway Hotel Ummed, Ahmedabad to The Ummed Ahmedabad to departure o
The Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹52.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd is ₹104.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd is 24.09 and 1.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd is ₹29.32 and ₹65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.58%, 3 Years at 23.80%, 1 Year at 73.24%, 6 Month at 22.17%, 3 Month at 27.30% and 1 Month at 27.30%.
