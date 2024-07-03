Summary

Royal Manor Hotels and Industries Ltd (Earlier known in the name of Royal Manor Hotels Ltd) was incorporated in June, 1991 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The company is engaged in the business of putting up hotel projects in India. The first project for a five-star hotel has come up at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The company has a technical services agreement with EIH for managing and operating the hotel on its commissioning.The company came out with a public issue in Sep.94 to part-finance the hotel project. The Companys first five star hotel project started operations in October 1995 in Ahmedabad. The Hotel Trident was commissioned in Oct.95. The company is exploring the possibilities of adding 75 more delux rooms and a banquet hall for which land and other facilities are already available with the company. A feasibility study is being undertaken, and in case of a positive report, the expansion project will be undertaken.RMH has entered into Franchise Agreement with AAPC Aisa Pte Ltd. (Accor Group of France) and name of the hotel changed to Hotel Sofitel Ummed.During 1999-2000, the company has entered into Hotel Management Agreement with The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (known as the Taj Group of Hotels) for managing operations for a period of 20 years and has now been designated as Taj Residency Ummed and has been very well received by the business community.But the name of the Hotel Unit of the Company was changed from The Gateway Hotel Ummed, Ahmedabad to The Ummed Ahmedabad to departure o

