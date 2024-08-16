|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|31 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Board Meeting Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on August 05, 2024 Intimation of book closure pursuant to regulation 42 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024) Proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)
