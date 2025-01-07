iifl-logo-icon 1
Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

52.5
(-2.02%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.64

21.47

22

18.08

yoy growth (%)

-64.38

-2.43

21.7

-11.21

Raw materials

-1.5

-3.44

-3.12

-2.6

As % of sales

19.67

16.04

14.21

14.39

Employee costs

-2.49

-5.89

-5.71

-4.68

As % of sales

32.62

27.44

25.97

25.92

Other costs

-3.72

-7.74

-7.91

-6.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

48.72

36.06

35.98

35.87

Operating profit

-0.07

4.39

5.24

4.3

OPM

-1.01

20.45

23.83

23.8

Depreciation

-0.91

-0.94

-1.04

-1.01

Interest expense

-0.97

-1.09

-1.39

-2.27

Other income

1.35

0.68

0.31

0.28

Profit before tax

-0.6

3.04

3.11

1.29

Taxes

0

-0.52

-0.6

-0.28

Tax rate

0.98

-17.13

-19.4

-21.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.61

2.52

2.51

1.01

Exceptional items

0.88

0

0

0

Net profit

0.27

2.52

2.51

1.01

yoy growth (%)

-88.93

0.31

147.2

20.93

NPM

3.64

11.74

11.41

5.62

