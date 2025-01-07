Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.64
21.47
22
18.08
yoy growth (%)
-64.38
-2.43
21.7
-11.21
Raw materials
-1.5
-3.44
-3.12
-2.6
As % of sales
19.67
16.04
14.21
14.39
Employee costs
-2.49
-5.89
-5.71
-4.68
As % of sales
32.62
27.44
25.97
25.92
Other costs
-3.72
-7.74
-7.91
-6.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
48.72
36.06
35.98
35.87
Operating profit
-0.07
4.39
5.24
4.3
OPM
-1.01
20.45
23.83
23.8
Depreciation
-0.91
-0.94
-1.04
-1.01
Interest expense
-0.97
-1.09
-1.39
-2.27
Other income
1.35
0.68
0.31
0.28
Profit before tax
-0.6
3.04
3.11
1.29
Taxes
0
-0.52
-0.6
-0.28
Tax rate
0.98
-17.13
-19.4
-21.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.61
2.52
2.51
1.01
Exceptional items
0.88
0
0
0
Net profit
0.27
2.52
2.51
1.01
yoy growth (%)
-88.93
0.31
147.2
20.93
NPM
3.64
11.74
11.41
5.62
