ROYALE MANOR HOTELS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Unaudited financial result (UFR) for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Auditor Limited Review Report. 2. Disclosure of Related Party Transactions for the half year ended September 30 2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Board considered and approved the following: - 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Reviewed the disclosure of related party transactions for the first half year ended on September 30, 2024. 3. Reviewed the other Businesses of the Company. Read less.. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

ROYALE MANOR HOTELS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to transact the following business: 1.Draft of Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended March 31 2024; 2.Fix day date time and venue for 33rd Annual General meeting; 3.Dates for closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Register for the purpose of Annual Book Closure; 4.Draft of notice for 33rd Annual General Meeting; 5.Appointment of scrutinizer for the process of Remote E-voting as well as voting at the AGM; 6.Any other business with the permission of Chairman The Board Meeting to be held on 27/07/2024 has been revised to 05/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 27/07/2024 has been revised to 05/08/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024) Board Meeting Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on August 05, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)

ROYALE MANOR HOTELS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 along with the Auditors Report and Certificate for unmodified opinion Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. 2) Review the disclosures of related party transactions to BSE on half yearly basis pursuant to regulation 23(9) of SEBI (LODR) 2015. 3) Review the statement of deviation and/or variation for the quarter ended on March 31 2024. 4) Take note on the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the year ended on March 31 2024. 5) Any other Business as may be decided by board of directors of the company. Audited result, RPT and ASC - 31.03.2024 Audited financial result for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Inter alia, to consider and review the business of the company ROYALE MANOR HOTELS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve to review the business of the company ROYALE MANOR HOTELS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam, Sub.: Postponement of Board Meeting held on 07th May, 2024. With reference to the earlier announcement dated 30th April, 2024 regarding meeting of the Board of Directors of the company on 07th May, 2024 , we would like to inform you that due to the non-availability of Directors, the said Board Meeting has been postponed and the new date of the Board Meeting to consider and take on record the below-mentioned agendas of board meeting, will be Wednesday, 08th May, 2024 (instead of 07th May, 2024) pursuant to applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 1. To Review the Business as may be decided by board of directors of the company. You are requested to kindly take the same on record. Thanking you, Yours faithfully For Royale Manor Hotels and Industries Limited Seema Kalwani Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024) Ref: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors of the at their meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday, May 08, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia, has, considered and approved the following: 1. Review the Business as may be decided by board of directors of the company. The Board Meeting commenced at 05.00 P.M. and concluded at 5.30 P.M. You are requested to take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)

Intimation of meeting of Independent Directors of the company. Outcome of the meeting of independent Directors of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024)

ROYALE MANOR HOTELS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Reviewed the other Businesses of the Company with the permission of Chairman. As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

