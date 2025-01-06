RSC International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.29
5.29
5.29
5.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.31
-5.28
-5.2
-5.19
Net Worth
-0.01
0
0.08
0.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0.07
0.05
0.12
0.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.05
0.05
0.21
0.36
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.15
0.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.2
Inventories
0
0
0
0.15
Inventory Days
393.07
Sundry Debtors
0.16
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.15
0.06
0.05
0.06
Sundry Creditors
-0.26
0
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
26.2
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
0
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
0.05
0.05
0.2
0.36
No Record Found
