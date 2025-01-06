iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RSC International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.63
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR RSC International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.13

0

0.22

0.08

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

150.06

18.33

Raw materials

-0.11

0

-0.16

0

As % of sales

85.71

0

75.69

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.04

-0.01

-0.01

As % of sales

24.59

0

8.64

13.39

Other costs

-2.79

-0.56

-0.06

-0.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2,005.32

0

29.81

77.86

Operating profit

-2.8

-0.6

-0.03

0

OPM

-2,015.63

0

-14.15

8.73

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

5E

0

Profit before tax

-2.8

-0.6

-0.03

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

-18.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.8

-0.6

-0.03

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.8

-0.6

-0.03

0

yoy growth (%)

363.12

1,812.33

-597.16

-10.98

NPM

-2,015.63

0

-14.15

7.11

RSC Internl. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR RSC International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.