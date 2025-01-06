Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.13
0
0.22
0.08
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
150.06
18.33
Raw materials
-0.11
0
-0.16
0
As % of sales
85.71
0
75.69
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.04
-0.01
-0.01
As % of sales
24.59
0
8.64
13.39
Other costs
-2.79
-0.56
-0.06
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2,005.32
0
29.81
77.86
Operating profit
-2.8
-0.6
-0.03
0
OPM
-2,015.63
0
-14.15
8.73
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
5E
0
Profit before tax
-2.8
-0.6
-0.03
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
-18.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.8
-0.6
-0.03
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.8
-0.6
-0.03
0
yoy growth (%)
363.12
1,812.33
-597.16
-10.98
NPM
-2,015.63
0
-14.15
7.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.