Open₹16.63
Prev. Close₹16.63
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹16.63
Day's Low₹16.63
52 Week's High₹16.63
52 Week's Low₹6.86
Book Value₹0.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.56
P/E97.82
EPS0.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.29
5.29
5.29
5.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.31
-5.28
-5.2
-5.19
Net Worth
-0.01
0
0.08
0.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.13
0
0.22
0.08
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
150.06
18.33
Raw materials
-0.11
0
-0.16
0
As % of sales
85.71
0
75.69
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.04
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.8
-0.6
-0.03
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.75
-0.54
-0.02
3.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
150.06
18.33
Op profit growth
361.57
1,818.43
-505.25
-12.32
EBIT growth
363.12
1,812.33
-505.19
-10.55
Net profit growth
363.12
1,812.33
-597.16
-10.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Gyan Chand Jain
Director
Ankur Gyanchand Jain
Director
Alka Jain
Independent Director
Jitendra Bansal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak Kumar Goyal
Independent Director
Subhash Jain
Independent Director
Vinod Mishra.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by RSC International Ltd
Summary
RSC International Ltd (formerly known as Ratangiri Textiles Limited), was incorporated in January 1993. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in fabrics and related material to business houses related to fabrics.The Company started with trading of fabrics and catering to the domestic RMG market and it was in year 1994, it diversified to exports. The company increased its installed capacity of Loom from 20 to 24 in the year 1999.In 2015, the Company started agency business for synthetic fabrics.
The RSC International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.63 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RSC International Ltd is ₹9.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RSC International Ltd is 97.82 and 202.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RSC International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RSC International Ltd is ₹6.86 and ₹16.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RSC International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.59%, 3 Years at 60.80%, 1 Year at 105.82%, 6 Month at 16.95%, 3 Month at 10.21% and 1 Month at 4.99%.
