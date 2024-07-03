iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RSC International Ltd Share Price

16.63
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.63
  • Day's High16.63
  • 52 Wk High16.63
  • Prev. Close16.63
  • Day's Low16.63
  • 52 Wk Low 6.86
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E97.82
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.08
  • EPS0.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.56
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

RSC International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

16.63

Prev. Close

16.63

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

16.63

Day's Low

16.63

52 Week's High

16.63

52 Week's Low

6.86

Book Value

0.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.56

P/E

97.82

EPS

0.17

Divi. Yield

0

RSC International Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

RSC International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

RSC International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.05%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 62.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

RSC International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.29

5.29

5.29

5.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.31

-5.28

-5.2

-5.19

Net Worth

-0.01

0

0.08

0.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.13

0

0.22

0.08

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

150.06

18.33

Raw materials

-0.11

0

-0.16

0

As % of sales

85.71

0

75.69

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.04

-0.01

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.8

-0.6

-0.03

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.75

-0.54

-0.02

3.67

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

150.06

18.33

Op profit growth

361.57

1,818.43

-505.25

-12.32

EBIT growth

363.12

1,812.33

-505.19

-10.55

Net profit growth

363.12

1,812.33

-597.16

-10.98

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

RSC International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT RSC International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Gyan Chand Jain

Director

Ankur Gyanchand Jain

Director

Alka Jain

Independent Director

Jitendra Bansal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak Kumar Goyal

Independent Director

Subhash Jain

Independent Director

Vinod Mishra.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RSC International Ltd

Summary

RSC International Ltd (formerly known as Ratangiri Textiles Limited), was incorporated in January 1993. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in fabrics and related material to business houses related to fabrics.The Company started with trading of fabrics and catering to the domestic RMG market and it was in year 1994, it diversified to exports. The company increased its installed capacity of Loom from 20 to 24 in the year 1999.In 2015, the Company started agency business for synthetic fabrics.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the RSC International Ltd share price today?

The RSC International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.63 today.

What is the Market Cap of RSC International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RSC International Ltd is ₹9.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RSC International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RSC International Ltd is 97.82 and 202.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RSC International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RSC International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RSC International Ltd is ₹6.86 and ₹16.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RSC International Ltd?

RSC International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.59%, 3 Years at 60.80%, 1 Year at 105.82%, 6 Month at 16.95%, 3 Month at 10.21% and 1 Month at 4.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RSC International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RSC International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.06 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 62.82 %

QUICKLINKS FOR RSC International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.