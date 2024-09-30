iifl-logo-icon 1
RSC International Ltd AGM

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20247 Sep 2024
Dear Sir, We are hereby attaching the Annual Report of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024. Kindly take the above on record. We wish to inform you that the members of the company had attended the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e 30, September 2024 at the 502 Orchid Plaza, Natakwala Lane, Behind Gokul Shopping Centre Borivali (W) Mumbai 400092, Maharashtra, India at 11 AM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) The details of voting rights with respect to the 31st Annual General meeting of the company which was held on Monday September 30, 2024 at 11:00 am at 502 Orchid Plaza, Natakwala Lane, Behind Gokul Shopping Centre Borivali (w) Mumbai 400092, Maharashtra, India (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024)

