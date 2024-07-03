RSC International Ltd Summary

RSC International Ltd (formerly known as Ratangiri Textiles Limited), was incorporated in January 1993. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in fabrics and related material to business houses related to fabrics.The Company started with trading of fabrics and catering to the domestic RMG market and it was in year 1994, it diversified to exports. The company increased its installed capacity of Loom from 20 to 24 in the year 1999.In 2015, the Company started agency business for synthetic fabrics.