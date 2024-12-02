Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 26 Nov 2024

RSC INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve RSC INTERNATIONAL LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/12/2024 inter alia to Consider and approve the change in place of keeping Books of account of the company other than Registered office of the company. Any other business with the permission of the chair. The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on December 02, 2024, to consider and approve the change in place of keeping Books of account of the company other than Registered office of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

RSC INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve RSC INTERNATIONAL LTD has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia To consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on September 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on November 14, 2024, have consider and approve the unaudited standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

RSC INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To fix day date time and venue of 31st Annual General meeting of the Company for the year ended 31st March 20234 and approve notice of the same. b) To approve the dates of closure of share transfer books and Register of Members. The Board has approved the Draft Notice for 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for circulation to the Members of the Company. 2. The 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 11.00 A.M at 502 Orchid Plaza, Natakwala Lane, Behind Gokul Shopping Centre Borivali (W), Mumbai - 400092, Maharashtra, India. 3. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 to Monday, 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

RSC INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve RSC INTERNATIONAL LTD has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on August 12, 2024, have consider and approve the unaudited standalone Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

RSC INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve RSC International Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve RSC International Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 and Any other item if any with the permission of the Chair. This is to inform that the Board has considered and approved the Audited financials result for the Quarter/year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024