RSD Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.35
-1.7
-1.31
1.28
Other operating items
Operating
2.35
-1.7
-1.31
1.28
Capital expenditure
-7.34
7.34
0.25
0.59
Free cash flow
-4.99
5.64
-1.06
1.87
Equity raised
93.05
80.57
71.22
64.29
Investing
6.49
6.15
7.84
-3.42
Financing
0.93
0.97
1.13
-2.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
95.48
93.33
79.13
60.39
