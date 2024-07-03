RSD Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
29.44
32.55
30.67
28.08
18.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
29.44
32.55
30.67
28.08
18.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.16
2.07
3.46
1.38
2.26
Total Income
31.6
34.62
34.13
29.47
21.17
Total Expenditure
21.81
23.09
22.62
18.86
16.17
PBIDT
9.79
11.53
11.5
10.6
5
Interest
0.47
0.52
0.7
0.94
0.63
PBDT
9.32
11.01
10.81
9.66
4.36
Depreciation
2.1
1.95
2.68
2.86
1.57
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.62
2.11
1.72
1.81
0.63
Deferred Tax
0.01
0
0
-0.29
-0.36
Reported Profit After Tax
5.59
6.95
6.4
5.28
2.53
Minority Interest After NP
0.79
1.61
1.53
1.24
0.38
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.8
5.35
4.87
4.04
2.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.8
5.35
4.87
4.04
2.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.56
6.55
3.6
5.45
2.39
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.47
6.47
6.47
6.47
6.47
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
33.25
35.42
37.49
37.74
26.44
PBDTM(%)
31.65
33.82
35.24
34.4
23.05
PATM(%)
18.98
21.35
20.86
18.8
13.37
