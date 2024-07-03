iifl-logo-icon 1
RSD Finance Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

29.44

32.55

30.67

28.08

18.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

29.44

32.55

30.67

28.08

18.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.16

2.07

3.46

1.38

2.26

Total Income

31.6

34.62

34.13

29.47

21.17

Total Expenditure

21.81

23.09

22.62

18.86

16.17

PBIDT

9.79

11.53

11.5

10.6

5

Interest

0.47

0.52

0.7

0.94

0.63

PBDT

9.32

11.01

10.81

9.66

4.36

Depreciation

2.1

1.95

2.68

2.86

1.57

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.62

2.11

1.72

1.81

0.63

Deferred Tax

0.01

0

0

-0.29

-0.36

Reported Profit After Tax

5.59

6.95

6.4

5.28

2.53

Minority Interest After NP

0.79

1.61

1.53

1.24

0.38

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.8

5.35

4.87

4.04

2.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.8

5.35

4.87

4.04

2.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.56

6.55

3.6

5.45

2.39

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.47

6.47

6.47

6.47

6.47

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

33.25

35.42

37.49

37.74

26.44

PBDTM(%)

31.65

33.82

35.24

34.4

23.05

PATM(%)

18.98

21.35

20.86

18.8

13.37

