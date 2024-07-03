SectorFinance
Open₹195
Prev. Close₹186.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹1
Day's High₹195.65
Day's Low₹181.55
52 Week's High₹300.1
52 Week's Low₹80
Book Value₹59.76
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)244.69
P/E29.07
EPS6.41
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.47
6.47
6.47
6.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.63
58.56
54.71
49.43
Net Worth
73.1
65.03
61.18
55.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.35
-1.7
-1.31
1.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
103.11
92.32
93.16
50.6
68.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
103.11
92.32
93.16
50.6
68.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.1
6.28
4.99
4.68
4.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajeev Singh Dugal
Independent Director
Sushil Kumar Khowala
Director
Roop Narayan Choudhary
Additional Director
Upneet Dugal
Addtnl Independent Director
Jayesh Taunk
Additional Director
Harsh Pandey
Additional Director
Sukant Bari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aditya Srivastava
Additional Director
Rajiv Shukla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by RSD Finance Ltd
Summary
RSD Finance Ltd was incorporated in February 04, 1963. The Company is registered with the RBI as a Non - Banking Financing Company. As part of business activities, the Company is in the business of loans and advances, acquisition of shares/ stocks/ bonds/ debentures/ securities issued by Government or local authority or other marketable securities. It also provide Job Work services into Zinc Plating Business through which, the Company takes Job for Metal plating which is an intermediate part to manufacturing process.During the FY 2016, the company entered into new business through its wholly owned subsidiary Company, Precision Automotive Private Limited. The Company also entered into hospitality business by acquiring 52.55% Equity shares of SRP Oil Private Limited, which is running a four-star category hotel in Jamshedpur.During the year 2016, Precision Automotive Private Limited (PAPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of RSD Finance Limited set up a solar plant in Newai, Rajasthan.During the year 2016, the company acquired Equity shares in its subsidiary, SRP Oil Private Limited. Consequently, the shareholding of the Company in SRP increased to 52.55%.The companys wholly owned subsidiary, Precision Automotive Pvt Ltd, sold one of its operational plants in year 2017. However, the key factor driving the Company financial performance during the financial year was a successful commencement of heat treatment operations by SIGMA HTS LLP, a step down subsidiary of the Company.
Read More
The RSD Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹189 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RSD Finance Ltd is ₹244.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RSD Finance Ltd is 29.07 and 3.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RSD Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RSD Finance Ltd is ₹80 and ₹300.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RSD Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.62%, 3 Years at 9.50%, 1 Year at 102.55%, 6 Month at 64.19%, 3 Month at 32.92% and 1 Month at 13.11%.
