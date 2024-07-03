Summary

RSD Finance Ltd was incorporated in February 04, 1963. The Company is registered with the RBI as a Non - Banking Financing Company. As part of business activities, the Company is in the business of loans and advances, acquisition of shares/ stocks/ bonds/ debentures/ securities issued by Government or local authority or other marketable securities. It also provide Job Work services into Zinc Plating Business through which, the Company takes Job for Metal plating which is an intermediate part to manufacturing process.During the FY 2016, the company entered into new business through its wholly owned subsidiary Company, Precision Automotive Private Limited. The Company also entered into hospitality business by acquiring 52.55% Equity shares of SRP Oil Private Limited, which is running a four-star category hotel in Jamshedpur.During the year 2016, Precision Automotive Private Limited (PAPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of RSD Finance Limited set up a solar plant in Newai, Rajasthan.During the year 2016, the company acquired Equity shares in its subsidiary, SRP Oil Private Limited. Consequently, the shareholding of the Company in SRP increased to 52.55%.The companys wholly owned subsidiary, Precision Automotive Pvt Ltd, sold one of its operational plants in year 2017. However, the key factor driving the Company financial performance during the financial year was a successful commencement of heat treatment operations by SIGMA HTS LLP, a step down subsidiary of the Company.

