RSD Finance Ltd Share Price

189
(1.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open195
  • Day's High195.65
  • 52 Wk High300.1
  • Prev. Close186.35
  • Day's Low181.55
  • 52 Wk Low 80
  • Turnover (lac)1
  • P/E29.07
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value59.76
  • EPS6.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)244.69
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

RSD Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

195

Prev. Close

186.35

Turnover(Lac.)

1

Day's High

195.65

Day's Low

181.55

52 Week's High

300.1

52 Week's Low

80

Book Value

59.76

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

244.69

P/E

29.07

EPS

6.41

Divi. Yield

0

RSD Finance Ltd Corporate Action

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

RSD Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

RSD Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 25.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

RSD Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.47

6.47

6.47

6.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

66.63

58.56

54.71

49.43

Net Worth

73.1

65.03

61.18

55.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.35

-1.7

-1.31

1.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

103.11

92.32

93.16

50.6

68.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

103.11

92.32

93.16

50.6

68.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.1

6.28

4.99

4.68

4.2

RSD Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT RSD Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajeev Singh Dugal

Independent Director

Sushil Kumar Khowala

Director

Roop Narayan Choudhary

Additional Director

Upneet Dugal

Addtnl Independent Director

Jayesh Taunk

Additional Director

Harsh Pandey

Additional Director

Sukant Bari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aditya Srivastava

Additional Director

Rajiv Shukla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RSD Finance Ltd

Summary

RSD Finance Ltd was incorporated in February 04, 1963. The Company is registered with the RBI as a Non - Banking Financing Company. As part of business activities, the Company is in the business of loans and advances, acquisition of shares/ stocks/ bonds/ debentures/ securities issued by Government or local authority or other marketable securities. It also provide Job Work services into Zinc Plating Business through which, the Company takes Job for Metal plating which is an intermediate part to manufacturing process.During the FY 2016, the company entered into new business through its wholly owned subsidiary Company, Precision Automotive Private Limited. The Company also entered into hospitality business by acquiring 52.55% Equity shares of SRP Oil Private Limited, which is running a four-star category hotel in Jamshedpur.During the year 2016, Precision Automotive Private Limited (PAPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of RSD Finance Limited set up a solar plant in Newai, Rajasthan.During the year 2016, the company acquired Equity shares in its subsidiary, SRP Oil Private Limited. Consequently, the shareholding of the Company in SRP increased to 52.55%.The companys wholly owned subsidiary, Precision Automotive Pvt Ltd, sold one of its operational plants in year 2017. However, the key factor driving the Company financial performance during the financial year was a successful commencement of heat treatment operations by SIGMA HTS LLP, a step down subsidiary of the Company.
Company FAQs

What is the RSD Finance Ltd share price today?

The RSD Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹189 today.

What is the Market Cap of RSD Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RSD Finance Ltd is ₹244.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RSD Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RSD Finance Ltd is 29.07 and 3.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RSD Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RSD Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RSD Finance Ltd is ₹80 and ₹300.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RSD Finance Ltd?

RSD Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.62%, 3 Years at 9.50%, 1 Year at 102.55%, 6 Month at 64.19%, 3 Month at 32.92% and 1 Month at 13.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RSD Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RSD Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.02 %

