RSD Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider the Un - Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results of the Company for the third quarter (Q3) and nine months ended December 31 2023 of FY 2023-24. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, February 12, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results. The unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial results for the 3rd Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company. The copy of the aforesaid financial results along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Prasad Kumar & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company is enclosed herewith. The above disclosures are being made in compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 7:00 PM and concluded at 11:00 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)