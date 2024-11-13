iifl-logo-icon 1
RSD Finance Ltd Board Meeting

171
(-1.16%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:54:00 PM

RSD Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Dec 202427 Dec 2024
Appointment of Additional Non-Executive Independent Director.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
RSD Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financials for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 RSD Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Statements for the 2nd quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Unaudited Financial Statement For the QE 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
RSD Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for consideration and approval of quarterly unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Consideration and approval of quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202415 May 2024
RSD Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Result for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
RSD Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider the Un - Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results of the Company for the third quarter (Q3) and nine months ended December 31 2023 of FY 2023-24. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, February 12, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results. The unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial results for the 3rd Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company. The copy of the aforesaid financial results along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Prasad Kumar & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company is enclosed herewith. The above disclosures are being made in compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 7:00 PM and concluded at 11:00 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

