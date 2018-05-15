Ruby Cables Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
4.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.16
10.61
12.62
9.35
Net Worth
16.41
13.86
15.87
12.6
Minority Interest
Debt
19.61
22.54
24.39
11.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.34
0.41
1.81
0.81
Total Liabilities
36.36
36.81
42.07
25.22
Fixed Assets
17.01
17.58
21.58
12.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
18.99
18.75
20.24
12.43
Inventories
13.79
13.74
11.86
6.98
Inventory Days
47.51
58.4
44.25
57.17
Sundry Debtors
4.56
5.41
11.35
4.99
Debtor Days
15.71
22.99
42.35
40.87
Other Current Assets
2.82
1.83
4.1
1.72
Sundry Creditors
-1.93
-1.47
-4.25
-0.26
Creditor Days
6.64
6.24
15.85
2.12
Other Current Liabilities
-0.25
-0.76
-2.82
-1
Cash
0.1
0.22
0.01
0.22
Total Assets
36.34
36.79
42.08
25.24
