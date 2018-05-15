Ruby Cables Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-2.86
1.45
4.07
1.85
Depreciation
-2.32
-2.59
-1.76
-1.19
Tax paid
0.41
-0.2
-1.52
-0.68
Working capital
-0.28
-1.02
8.16
5.77
Other operating items
Operating
-5.06
-2.35
8.94
5.75
Capital expenditure
0.08
4.42
6.56
1.8
Free cash flow
-4.98
2.06
15.5
7.55
Equity raised
26.22
23.02
19.42
15.79
Investing
0
0
0.19
-0.03
Financing
31.37
11.29
14.3
9.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
52.61
36.37
49.41
32.95
