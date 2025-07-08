Invest wise with Expert advice
Sector: Cables
Open₹5.51
Prev. Close₹6.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.12
Day's High₹5.51
Day's Low₹5.51
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹6.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.44
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
4.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.16
10.61
12.62
9.35
Net Worth
16.41
13.86
15.87
12.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
105.94
85.87
97.81
44.55
yoy growth (%)
23.37
-12.2
119.52
25.67
Raw materials
-101.78
-79.4
-86.62
-39.02
As % of sales
96.07
92.47
88.56
87.58
Employee costs
-1.28
-1.34
-1.43
-0.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-2.86
1.45
4.07
1.85
Depreciation
-2.32
-2.59
-1.76
-1.19
Tax paid
0.41
-0.2
-1.52
-0.68
Working capital
-0.28
-1.02
8.16
5.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.37
-12.2
119.52
25.67
Op profit growth
-54.78
-55.33
115.23
11.98
EBIT growth
-108.21
-35.45
139.61
3.81
Net profit growth
-1,292
-91.92
116.2
-10.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
6,754.15
|53.13
|1,01,654.12
|730.69
|0.52
|6,841.22
|648.65
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
3,772.05
|51.76
|36,042.92
|226.55
|0.11
|2,914.79
|605.5
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,342.4
|50.45
|15,180.7
|127.74
|0.45
|2,217.84
|189.93
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
962.5
|27.04
|14,720.41
|151.86
|0.83
|1,594.58
|300.71
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
147.45
|223.41
|7,770.19
|7.75
|0
|333.81
|-16.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Chirag Gada
Non Executive Director
Nivedita Pandya
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Singh.
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Krishan Singh Gautam
15-GIDC Manjusar,
Ta Savli,
Gujarat - 391775
Tel: 91-2667-264554
Website: http://www.rubycables.com
Email: cs@rubycables.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com
Summary
Ruby Cables Limited, (Formerly known as Ekank Cables Limited), established in 1996 is a leading manufacturer of all types of PVC/XLPE insulated LT Wires and Cables, under the brand name RUCAB. The Com...
Read More
Reports by Ruby Cables Ltd
