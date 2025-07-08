iifl-logo
Ruby Cables Ltd Share Price Live

5.51
(-8.32%)
May 15, 2018|12:23:37 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.51
  • Day's High5.51
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close6.01
  • Day's Low5.51
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.12
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.68
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.44
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ruby Cables Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

5.51

Prev. Close

6.01

Turnover(Lac.)

1.12

Day's High

5.51

Day's Low

5.51

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

6.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.44

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ruby Cables Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ruby Cables Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ruby Cables Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:03 AM
Sep-2017Mar-2017Sep-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.99%

Non-Promoter- 74.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 74.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ruby Cables Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

4.25

3.25

3.25

3.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.16

10.61

12.62

9.35

Net Worth

16.41

13.86

15.87

12.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

105.94

85.87

97.81

44.55

yoy growth (%)

23.37

-12.2

119.52

25.67

Raw materials

-101.78

-79.4

-86.62

-39.02

As % of sales

96.07

92.47

88.56

87.58

Employee costs

-1.28

-1.34

-1.43

-0.81

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-2.86

1.45

4.07

1.85

Depreciation

-2.32

-2.59

-1.76

-1.19

Tax paid

0.41

-0.2

-1.52

-0.68

Working capital

-0.28

-1.02

8.16

5.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.37

-12.2

119.52

25.67

Op profit growth

-54.78

-55.33

115.23

11.98

EBIT growth

-108.21

-35.45

139.61

3.81

Net profit growth

-1,292

-91.92

116.2

-10.73

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ruby Cables Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

6,754.15

53.131,01,654.12730.690.526,841.22648.65

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

3,772.05

51.7636,042.92226.550.112,914.79605.5

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,342.4

50.4515,180.7127.740.452,217.84189.93

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

962.5

27.0414,720.41151.860.831,594.58300.71

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

147.45

223.417,770.197.750333.81-16.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ruby Cables Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Chirag Gada

Non Executive Director

Nivedita Pandya

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Singh.

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Krishan Singh Gautam

Registered Office

15-GIDC Manjusar,

Ta Savli,

Gujarat - 391775

Tel: 91-2667-264554

Website: http://www.rubycables.com

Email: cs@rubycables.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Ruby Cables Limited, (Formerly known as Ekank Cables Limited), established in 1996 is a leading manufacturer of all types of PVC/XLPE insulated LT Wires and Cables, under the brand name RUCAB. The Com...
Read More

Reports by Ruby Cables Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Ruby Cables Ltd share price today?

The Ruby Cables Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ruby Cables Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ruby Cables Ltd is ₹3.44 Cr. as of 15 May ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ruby Cables Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ruby Cables Ltd is 0 and 0.82 as of 15 May ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ruby Cables Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ruby Cables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ruby Cables Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 15 May ‘18

What is the CAGR of Ruby Cables Ltd?

Ruby Cables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -52.06%, 1 Year at -73.76%, 6 Month at -64.22%, 3 Month at -59.93% and 1 Month at -35.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ruby Cables Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ruby Cables Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 74.00 %

