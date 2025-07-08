Ruby Cables Ltd Summary

Ruby Cables Limited, (Formerly known as Ekank Cables Limited), established in 1996 is a leading manufacturer of all types of PVC/XLPE insulated LT Wires and Cables, under the brand name RUCAB. The Company also manufactures AAC, AAAC, ACSR Conductors and Aerial Bunch Cables. The company was originally incorporated on 24-12-1996 as Ekank Cables Limited. Subsequently, Companys name was changed to Ruby Cables Limited on 22-03-2011. The existing manufacturing facility is located in Vadodara