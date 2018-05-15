iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Ruby Cables Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.51
(-8.32%)
May 15, 2018|12:23:37 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ruby Cables Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

105.94

85.87

97.81

44.55

yoy growth (%)

23.37

-12.2

119.52

25.67

Raw materials

-101.78

-79.4

-86.62

-39.02

As % of sales

96.07

92.47

88.56

87.58

Employee costs

-1.28

-1.34

-1.43

-0.81

As % of sales

1.21

1.56

1.47

1.82

Other costs

-1.29

-1.64

-1.97

-1.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.22

1.91

2.01

2.47

Operating profit

1.56

3.47

7.77

3.61

OPM

1.48

4.04

7.94

8.1

Depreciation

-2.32

-2.59

-1.76

-1.19

Interest expense

-2.53

-2.48

-2.04

-0.69

Other income

0.43

3.06

0.1

0.13

Profit before tax

-2.86

1.45

4.07

1.85

Taxes

0.41

-0.2

-1.52

-0.68

Tax rate

-14.32

-13.97

-37.43

-36.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.45

1.25

2.54

1.17

Exceptional items

0

-1.04

0

0

Net profit

-2.45

0.2

2.54

1.17

yoy growth (%)

-1,292

-91.92

116.2

-10.73

NPM

-2.31

0.23

2.6

2.64

Ruby Cables : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ruby Cables Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.