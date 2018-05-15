Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
105.94
85.87
97.81
44.55
yoy growth (%)
23.37
-12.2
119.52
25.67
Raw materials
-101.78
-79.4
-86.62
-39.02
As % of sales
96.07
92.47
88.56
87.58
Employee costs
-1.28
-1.34
-1.43
-0.81
As % of sales
1.21
1.56
1.47
1.82
Other costs
-1.29
-1.64
-1.97
-1.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.22
1.91
2.01
2.47
Operating profit
1.56
3.47
7.77
3.61
OPM
1.48
4.04
7.94
8.1
Depreciation
-2.32
-2.59
-1.76
-1.19
Interest expense
-2.53
-2.48
-2.04
-0.69
Other income
0.43
3.06
0.1
0.13
Profit before tax
-2.86
1.45
4.07
1.85
Taxes
0.41
-0.2
-1.52
-0.68
Tax rate
-14.32
-13.97
-37.43
-36.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.45
1.25
2.54
1.17
Exceptional items
0
-1.04
0
0
Net profit
-2.45
0.2
2.54
1.17
yoy growth (%)
-1,292
-91.92
116.2
-10.73
NPM
-2.31
0.23
2.6
2.64
