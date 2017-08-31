Runeecha Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-11.4
-11.24
-5.91
-3.99
Depreciation
-3.64
-3.59
-2.78
-4.06
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-17.86
-4.01
3.11
7.07
Other operating items
Operating
-32.91
-18.84
-5.58
-0.99
Capital expenditure
0
0
29.88
14.73
Free cash flow
-32.91
-18.84
24.29
13.73
Equity raised
41.63
63.64
45.79
10.07
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
28.23
17.93
12.88
11.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
36.95
62.72
82.96
35.26
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.