Runeecha Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.88
(4.95%)
Aug 31, 2017|12:29:58 PM

Runeecha Textile FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-11.4

-11.24

-5.91

-3.99

Depreciation

-3.64

-3.59

-2.78

-4.06

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-17.86

-4.01

3.11

7.07

Other operating items

Operating

-32.91

-18.84

-5.58

-0.99

Capital expenditure

0

0

29.88

14.73

Free cash flow

-32.91

-18.84

24.29

13.73

Equity raised

41.63

63.64

45.79

10.07

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

28.23

17.93

12.88

11.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

36.95

62.72

82.96

35.26

