Runeecha Textiles Ltd Share Price Live

4.88
(4.95%)
Aug 31, 2017|12:29:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.88
  • Day's High4.88
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4.65
  • Day's Low4.88
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-11.4
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.5
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Runeecha Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

4.88

Prev. Close

4.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

4.88

Day's Low

4.88

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-11.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Runeecha Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Runeecha Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Runeecha Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:18 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.46%

Non-Promoter- 28.53%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Runeecha Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

23.57

23.57

23.81

23.81

Preference Capital

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

Reserves

-3.67

20.82

31.82

8.03

Net Worth

22.4

46.89

58.13

34.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.12

1.94

37.21

32.81

yoy growth (%)

-93.33

-94.77

13.41

-8.82

Raw materials

-0.11

-1.77

-32.07

-23.39

As % of sales

91.34

91.22

86.19

71.29

Employee costs

-0.47

-0.7

-1.73

-2.43

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-11.4

-11.24

-5.91

-3.99

Depreciation

-3.64

-3.59

-2.78

-4.06

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-17.86

-4.01

3.11

7.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-93.33

-94.77

13.41

-8.82

Op profit growth

-17.92

-229.72

-61.75

-12.35

EBIT growth

-2.58

663.81

-3,827.84

-96.76

Net profit growth

117.76

89.09

48.3

20.3

No Record Found

Runeecha Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

501

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.75

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.16

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.8

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Runeecha Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pradeep Jain

Non Executive Director

Pooja Sabharwal

Non Executive Director

Usha Jain

Company Secretary

Preeti Choudhary

Independent Director

Shyam Sundar Madan

Registered Office

144 Tamoor Nagar,

3rd Floor,

Delhi - 110025

Tel: 91-11-26319711

Website: -

Email: depl@runeecha.com

Registrar Office

C-13 Pannalal Silk,

Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,

Mumbai - 400 078

Tel: 91-022-25963838

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Runeecha Textiles Ltd was incorporated in the year 1986. The company is a vertically textile company with world class spinning and weaving facility. Themain production line of the company includes fab...
Reports by Runeecha Textiles Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Runeecha Textiles Ltd share price today?

The Runeecha Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Runeecha Textiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Runeecha Textiles Ltd is ₹11.50 Cr. as of 31 Aug ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Runeecha Textiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Runeecha Textiles Ltd is 0 and -0.43 as of 31 Aug ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Runeecha Textiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Runeecha Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Runeecha Textiles Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 31 Aug ‘17

What is the CAGR of Runeecha Textiles Ltd?

Runeecha Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.21%, 3 Years at 0.76%, 1 Year at 25.77%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Runeecha Textiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Runeecha Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.46 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.54 %

