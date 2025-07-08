Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹4.88
Prev. Close₹4.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.88
Day's Low₹4.88
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-11.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
23.57
23.57
23.81
23.81
Preference Capital
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Reserves
-3.67
20.82
31.82
8.03
Net Worth
22.4
46.89
58.13
34.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.12
1.94
37.21
32.81
yoy growth (%)
-93.33
-94.77
13.41
-8.82
Raw materials
-0.11
-1.77
-32.07
-23.39
As % of sales
91.34
91.22
86.19
71.29
Employee costs
-0.47
-0.7
-1.73
-2.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-11.4
-11.24
-5.91
-3.99
Depreciation
-3.64
-3.59
-2.78
-4.06
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-17.86
-4.01
3.11
7.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-93.33
-94.77
13.41
-8.82
Op profit growth
-17.92
-229.72
-61.75
-12.35
EBIT growth
-2.58
663.81
-3,827.84
-96.76
Net profit growth
117.76
89.09
48.3
20.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
501
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.75
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.16
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.8
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pradeep Jain
Non Executive Director
Pooja Sabharwal
Non Executive Director
Usha Jain
Company Secretary
Preeti Choudhary
Independent Director
Shyam Sundar Madan
144 Tamoor Nagar,
3rd Floor,
Delhi - 110025
Tel: 91-11-26319711
Website: -
Email: depl@runeecha.com
C-13 Pannalal Silk,
Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,
Mumbai - 400 078
Tel: 91-022-25963838
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Runeecha Textiles Ltd was incorporated in the year 1986. The company is a vertically textile company with world class spinning and weaving facility. Themain production line of the company includes fab...
Read More
Reports by Runeecha Textiles Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.