Dear Member,

We have pleasure in presenting the 30th Annual Report of the Company along with the Audited Financial Statements of Account and Auditors Report thereon for the year ended March 31, 2016.

COMPANYS PERFORMANCE

The performance of the Company during the year was not satisfactory as the operations at the plant werestalled due to absence of need base working capital. Your Companys performance during the financial year 2015-16 is summarized below:

(Rs In Lakh) PARTICULARS Current Year ended on 31-03-2016 Previous Year ended on 31-03-2015 Income Revenue from operations 12.96 194.53 Other Income 10.14 2.32 Total Revenue 23.10 196.85 Expenses Cost of material consumed - - Purchase of traded goods - 109.95 Change in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress 11.84 67.51 Employee benefits expenses 47.28 76.77 Other expenses 117.88 129.56 Prior Period Items and tax - 0.1 Total Expenses 177.00 383.89 (Loss)/profit before depreciation, finance cost and tax (153.9) (187.04) Finance Cost 622.53 538.07 (Loss)/profit after finance cost but before depreciation and tax (776.43) (725.11) Deprecation 364.46 277.02 (Loss)/profit after depreciation but before tax (1140.89) (1002.13) Extraordinary item - 24.07 Exceptional item 1307.51 - Tax expense a. Current Tax - - b. Minimum alternate tax entitlement - - Net (Loss)/ Profit for the year (2448.4) (978.06)

DIVIDEND

In the view of Losses suffered by the company, the Directors regret their inability to recommend dividend for the year under review.

REFERENCE TO BIFR

Since the entire capital of the company is eroded, the company had made a reference to BIFR for its revival and restructuring and as such BIFR had registered our case as 58/2016.

SHIFTING OF REGISTERED OFFICE FROM THE STATE OF MAHARASHTRA TO THE NCT OF DELHI

The registered office of the company is shifted from the state of Maharashtra to the NCT of Delhi w.e.f. 30.05.2016

EXTENSION OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The company had made an application to the registrar of the company to extend the period of holding AGM and as such the requisite permission was granted to hold the AGM on or before 31.12.2016.

PRODUCTION & SALES REVIEW

During the year under review, your company had registered Rs 12.96 Lakhs as revenue from operations as compared to Rs 194.53 Lakh because the operations at the Plant were stalled and only the existing stock of finished goods were sold off to generate revenue. During this tenure we have been continuously approaching the Bank with the proposal to provide the need based working capital on the basis of orders in hand. Your Company also wrote several letters to the Bank but all in vain as till date we did not get any appropriate response from them.

We must admit that the Board of Directors have been very supportive during this while and have continuously made efforts to revive the company. They have been instrumental in new initiatives and in facilitating new projects in consonance with the objectives of the company, which could contribute towards increase of revenue from the mainstream business activities.

BUSINESS STRATEGY

Our strategic objective is to build a sustainable organization that remains relevant to the agenda of our client while generating profitable growth for our investor. We are working on forging such alliances that will not only complement our core competencies but also lead us to growth trajectory. We will periodically assess the effectiveness of our organization structure and process to optimize it for alignment with our strategic objectives and agility. We constantly monitor and optimize various operational parameters such as cost and utilization of resources, distribution of employees, cost of operations and efficiencies of scale.

PROCUREMENT AND DISTRIBUTION

Procurement department purchases raw cotton and processes into cotton yarn for the weaving division. Entire yarn production is consumed internally for the manufacturing of grey fabrics and combed yarn has to be purchased from other spinners.

Marketing department, manages order books, sales and collections.

TECHNOLOGY AND NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

Managements endeavour is to maximise the quality and quantity of output from the spinning and weaving department. All efforts are focused on processing higher margin products with improved efficiency. The focus of the company has been on Exports and Technical Textiles (including products for institutional sector). Our products are well accepted in International Market as well as in Defence, Paramilitary forces, Steel and Oil Companies. RTL is planning to leverage the market for safety and security solutions.

RESOURCES UTILISATION

Fixed Assets: The Fixed assets as at 31st March, 2016 were Rs 6021.18 Lakh.

Current Assets: The current assets as at 31st March, 2016 were Rs 2975.82 Lakh as against Rs 4338.64 Lakhs in the previous financial year. Inventory level was at Rs 215.09 Lakh as compared to the previous year level of Rs 666.73 Lakh.

OPERATIONS

Manufacturing Capacities: A state of the art manufacturing facility in Jagdishpur, District Amethi (UP).

Spinning: Current capacity of 11,520 spindles, 12 ring frames, 2 open end and 432 rotors backed by all prepartories from Reiter.

Weaving: There are 72 PU 7100 Sulzer Rueti Shuttle-less Projectile Looms backed by adequate prepatory. Plant is equipped with Benninger Warping machine and Sucker Muller high production Sizing Machines.

SUBSIDIARY

As on March 31, 2016, the company has no subsidiary company.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review as stipulated under SEBI (Listing obligations and requirement) Regulations is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report.

DEPOSITS

The company did not accept any deposits from the public during the financial year. Hence, no information is required to be appended to this report.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Board met four times during the financial year, the details of which are provided in Corporate Governance Report that forms part of this Annual Report. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the time gap prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013 as well as Regulation 17 of the Listing Regulations.

INDUCTION OF DIRECTOR

On the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Members appointed Mr. Krishan Murari Lal as the Independent Director of the company w.e.f. 28th September 2015. We thank the shareholders for their support in confirming the appointment of Mr. Krishan Murari Lal at the AGM of the company held on September 28, 2015. We thank the shareholders for their support in confirming his appointment.

RETIREMENTS AND RESIGNATIONS

Ms. Pooja Sabharwalwas retired at the Annual General Meeting of the company held on September 28, 2015 and being eligible, re-appointed as non- executive director.

The term of appointment of Mr. R Shankar as Independent Director ceasedw.e.f. 28th September, 2015. Mr. Krishan Murari Lal and Mr. Surender Malik had resigned from the directorship of the Board w.e.f. 13.05.2016 and 01.06.2016 respectively. The board of directors thanks them for their contribution during the tenure of their directorship.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company had also received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed both under sub–section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the regulation 25 of the Listing regulations.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Company policy is to have an appropriate mix of executive and independent directors to maintain the independence of the board and separate its function of governance and management. The board periodically evaluate the need for change in its composition and size.

The Policy for selection of Directors and determining Directors independence and Remuneration Policy for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees are attached as Annexure I and Annexure II respectively.

BOARD EVALUATION

Regulation 17 of the listing regulations mandates that the board will monitor and review the Board evaluation framework. The Companies Act, 2013 states that a formal annual evaluation needs to be done by the board of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors. Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 states that the performance evaluation of the independent directors will be done by the entire board except the director being evaluated.

The Company has devised a Policy for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board, Committees and other individual Directors, which includes criteria for performance evaluation of the non-executive directors and executive directors. On the basis of the Policy for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board, Committees and other individual Directors, a process of evaluation was followed by the Board for its own performance and that of its Committees and individual Directors.

FAMILIARATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The details of programmes for familiarization of Independent Directors with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company and related matters are put up on the website of the Company at the link: http://www.runeecha.com//Corporate-Governance.html

COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD

Currently, the board has four committees: the audit committee, nomination and remuneration committee, stakeholders relationship committee and risk management committee. A detailed note on the Board and its committee is provided under the Corporate GovernanceReport that forms part of this Annual Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT UNDER SECTION 134(3) (c) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Your Directors confirm that:

1. In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2016, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

2. The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2016 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

3. The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

5. The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

6. The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of corporate governance and adhere to the corporate governance requirements set out by SEBI. The report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under the Listing Regulation forms an integral part of this Report.

CERTIFICATE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As required by the Listing Regulation, the company could not obtain the certificate on Corporate Governance due to paucity of funds. However, we undertake to comply with all the requirements of the Listing regulations as and when the company is acquainted with the required funds.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

There is no such employee in the Company who is drawing remuneration in excess of limits laid down u/s Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and therefore, no such particulars are furnished herewith.

VIGIL MECHANISM

The Vigil Mechanism of the Company, which also incorporates a whistle blower policy in terms of the Listing Regulation, comprises senior officers of the Company. A whistle blower through an e-mail, or letter can make protected disclosures to the Compliance Officer or the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The Policy on vigil mechanism and whistle blower policy may be accessed on the Companys website at the link: http:// www.runeecha.com/Corporate-Governance.html

CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. During the year, the Company had not entered into any contract / arrangement / transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions.

The Policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website at the link: http://www.runeecha.com//Corporate-Governance.html Your Directors draw attention of the members to Note 34 to the financial statement, which sets out related party disclosures.

STATUTORY AUDITOR

At the Annual general meeting held on September28, 2015, M/s K. N. Gutgutia& Co., Chartered Accountants, were appointed as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the term of five years till the conclusion of the 34th AGM to be held in the year 2020 subject to ratification at every AGM.

COMMENTS ON AUDITORS REPORT

The Auditors Report is self-explanatory and there are no adverse observations / qualifications contained in the Auditors Report.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

The Board expresses its inability to get the Secretarial Audit conducted for the financial year 2015-16 as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules thereunder due to scarcity of funds. However, the board assured to comply with every statutory requirement once the financial crunch is over.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with section 134(3) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013 an extract of Annual Return of the Company is annexed herewith as Annexure III to this Report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The particulars prescribed under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, are not applicable to the company since the company had not conducted any manufacturing activities during the period under review.

COST AUDIT

The Textiles Industry was exempted from the provision of the appointment of cost auditor. However, Ministry vide notification dated 31.12.2014 had amended the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 wherein certain segment of the Textile industry were included under the preview of the Cost audit which included Cotton Fabric and Cotton Yarn. Since Cotton Fabrics and Cotton yarn are our main items of manufacturing, then the provision of the appointment of the Cost Audit becomes applicable to the company w.e.f. April 01, 2015. During the f.y. 2015-16, the manufacturing activities at the plant were halted. Therefore, the company expressesits inability to comply with the said requirement. However, as and when the plant becomes operational, we would take necessary initiative for the appointment of the cost auditor.

INTERNAL AUDIT

The Board expresses its inability to get the Internal Audit conducted for the financial year 2015-16.However, the board assured to comply with every statutory requirement once the financial crunch is over.

GREEN INITIATIVE

The company had started a sustainability initiative with the aim of going green and minimizing our impact on the environment. Like the previous years, this year too, we are publishing only the statutory disclosures in the print version of the Annual report. Additional information is available on our website: www.runeecha.com.

Electronic copies of the Annual Report 2016 and notice of the 30th AGM is send to all the members whose email addresses are registered with the company/depositary participant(s). For members who have not registered their email addresses, physical copies of the Annual report 2016 and notice of 30th AGM are sent in the permitted mode. Members requiring physical copies may send their request to the Company Secretary.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors are pleased to place on record their sincere gratitude to the Government, Financial Institutions, Bankers, customers, vendors and Business Constituents for their continued and valuable co-operation and support to the Company. They also take this opportunity to express their deep appreciation for the devoted and sincere services rendered by the employees at all levels of the operations of the Company during the year.

Your Directors also convey their grateful thanks to the shareholders for their continued assistance, cooperation and patronage.