Runeecha Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.12

1.94

37.21

32.81

yoy growth (%)

-93.33

-94.77

13.41

-8.82

Raw materials

-0.11

-1.77

-32.07

-23.39

As % of sales

91.34

91.22

86.19

71.29

Employee costs

-0.47

-0.7

-1.73

-2.43

As % of sales

364.86

36.43

4.66

7.41

Other costs

-1.17

-1.46

-1.86

-2.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

909.6

75.09

5

9.01

Operating profit

-1.64

-1.99

1.54

4.02

OPM

-1,265.81

-102.74

4.14

12.27

Depreciation

-3.64

-3.59

-2.78

-4.06

Interest expense

-6.22

-5.92

-5.21

-4.01

Other income

0.1

0.27

0.54

0.05

Profit before tax

-11.4

-11.24

-5.91

-3.99

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-11.4

-11.24

-5.91

-3.99

Exceptional items

-13.07

0

-0.02

0

Net profit

-24.48

-11.24

-5.94

-4

yoy growth (%)

117.76

89.09

48.3

20.3

NPM

-18,892.5

-577.98

-15.97

-12.21

