Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.12
1.94
37.21
32.81
yoy growth (%)
-93.33
-94.77
13.41
-8.82
Raw materials
-0.11
-1.77
-32.07
-23.39
As % of sales
91.34
91.22
86.19
71.29
Employee costs
-0.47
-0.7
-1.73
-2.43
As % of sales
364.86
36.43
4.66
7.41
Other costs
-1.17
-1.46
-1.86
-2.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
909.6
75.09
5
9.01
Operating profit
-1.64
-1.99
1.54
4.02
OPM
-1,265.81
-102.74
4.14
12.27
Depreciation
-3.64
-3.59
-2.78
-4.06
Interest expense
-6.22
-5.92
-5.21
-4.01
Other income
0.1
0.27
0.54
0.05
Profit before tax
-11.4
-11.24
-5.91
-3.99
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-11.4
-11.24
-5.91
-3.99
Exceptional items
-13.07
0
-0.02
0
Net profit
-24.48
-11.24
-5.94
-4
yoy growth (%)
117.76
89.09
48.3
20.3
NPM
-18,892.5
-577.98
-15.97
-12.21
No Record Found
